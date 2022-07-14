ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's on the team? Nonconference games? The latest on UVM men's basketball

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
 5 days ago
The University of Vermont men's basketball team had one of its best seasons in program history last winter, powering to the America East tournament title in a record rout and pushing Arkansas to the limit in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

But homegrown star Ben Shungu and two-time conference player of the year Ryan Davis are gone, off to pursue professional careers overseas. And their sizable holes aren't the only ones the Catamount coaching staff had to fill this spring.

All-league player Isaiah Powell opted against the additional year of NCAA eligibility granted to all athletes from the COVID-19 season, Justin Mazzulla joined the staff at Rhode Island, his native state, as a graduate assistant, and Bailey Patella graduated. Additionally, three reserves (Eric Beckett, Evan Guillory, Georges Lefebvre) transferred out of Burlington.

The graduations and defections created eight of a possible 13 scholarship openings. Scramble mode for UVM coach John Becker in what he said is the biggest roster turnover of his UVM tenure.

"It was really challenging, but I'm happy with this group and my staff did a lot of work," said Becker, entering his 12th season as bench boss. "I can’t really tell you how things are going to play out. I do know everyone is talented and hard-working and bought in."

How does this roster stack up? A quick overview:

RETURNEES

Sam Alamutu: The 6-foot-5 guard from Ontario redshirted his freshman year last winter.

Aaron Deloney: The senior had a breakout junior campaign, averaging 7.5 points a game and earning the conference's sixth man award. Deloney has two years of eligibility remaining.

Nick Fiorillo: After a redshirt freshman year and two walk-on seasons, the former Maine high school star has earned a scholarship spot. The forward appeared in all 34 games last winter, scoring a career-high 18 points vs. NJIT in January.

Kam Gibson: The second-year transfer from Western Carolina started 10 games last season and made 35.1% of his 3-pointers.

Michel Ndayishimiye: The local product is the lone walk-on with program who figures to push for a scholarship in the future.

Robin Duncan: The third and final Duncan brother to play in Burlington, Robin is back for his final season. He's played in 113 games with 46 starts over the four previous seasons combined.

Finn Sullivan: The 6-foot-4 guard and second-year transfer made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor in the Catamounts' 28-6 season. He landed on the conference's all-championship squad.

Note: Duncan Demuth has retired from playing, but will remain with the program and will be on the bench this season, according to Becker.

NEWCOMERS

Ileri Ayo-Faleye: The 6-foot-7 forward is a transfer from Rhode Island, where he played just eight games, totaling 42 minutes, last winter.

T.J. Hurley: The 6-foot-5 freshman guard is an Ontario native who played last season at The Rock School in Gainsville, Florida.

Jorge Ochoa: The 6-foot-7 forward arrives from Veritas Prep in Santa Fe Springs, California. Ochoa is a three-star recruit, according to ESPN.

Dylan Penn: Bellarmine's leading scorer and the MVP of the ASUN Tournament announced his decision to transfer to UVM in late April for his final year of eligibility. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Penn averaged 16.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds a game.

Jackson Skipper: The 6-foot-7 forward was the top-rated player of Missouri’s 2022 class, according to ESPN.

Perry Smith Jr: The 6-foot-9 forward is a three-star recruit ranked fourth in his class in South Carolina, according to ESPN. Smith had offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, TCU, LSU and South Carolina, according to The Greenville News. At UVM practice this week, Smith was in a sling due to a bruised shoulder but the injury does not appear to be serious, Becker said.

Matt Veretto: The 6-foot-7 forward from Connecticut last played college basketball for Delaware during the 2018-19 season. UVM picked him up when Veretto, a UConn graduate, placed his name in the transfer portal in the spring. Veretto is currently battling a foot injury.

Nonconference slate nearly complete

Vermont will open its season at home on Nov. 7 vs. Brown and Catamount legend T.J. Sorrentine, the Brown Bears' longtime associate head coach. The Catamounts will also travel to face Southern California and will visit the Bahamas on Thanksgiving weekend for a three-game tournament. UVM won the inaugural tournament in 2017 on Trae Bell-Haynes' last-second shot when it was known as The Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

UVM still needs to find one more guaranteed game and a non-Division I home game to complete its 15-game nonconference schedule, according to associate head coach Ryan Schneider.

Most of UVM's nonconference games have been previously reported by other media outlets, but here are confirmed dates as of July 13:

Monday, Nov. 7: vs. Brown

Thursday, Nov. 10: at St. Mary's

Sunday, Nov. 13: at Cal-State Fullerton

Tuesday, Nov. 15: at Southern California

Friday, Nov. 18: vs. Iona at Mohegan Sun Arena at Uncasville, Connecticut

Friday, Nov. 25: vs. Ball State at Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in Bahamas

Saturday, Nov. 26: Opponent TBD at Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in Bahamas

Sunday, Nov. 27: Opponent TBD at Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in Bahamas

Tuesday, Dec. 20: vs. Toledo

Note: UVM is finalizing dates for road games at Yale, Dartmouth and Colgate. Northeastern is no longer on UVM's schedule.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

