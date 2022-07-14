St. Mary’s names new VP, General Counsel

liz schoen

She has worked at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and at the Georgia Hospital Association: Liz Schoen has been named a Vice President and General Counsel for St. Mary’s Health Care System in Athens.

From Mark Ralston, St. Mary’s Health Care System…

In her role, Schoen will advise St. Mary’s leadership team on corporate compliance and other legal issues affecting the St. Mary’s system, including system governance issues. She will also oversee negotiating, drafting and reviewing complex contracts that St. Mary’s might enter into.

“Liz is an accomplished and success-oriented professional with a proven track record of excellence,” said Montez Carter, St. Mary’s President and CEO. “She brings extensive experience in legal, compliance, and operational healthcare leadership, organizational structure, strategy, and culture. We are excited to have her on our team.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the team and am excited to get to know our colleagues and the community,” Schoen said. “Seeing the commitment of the entire team to their work, each other, and the patients is humbling and provides a valuable guide to understanding the special culture at St. Mary’s. I look forward to adding practical and strategic value to the team as we navigate the challenging future.”

Schoen comes to St. Mary’s from U.S. Urology Partners and Central Ohio Urology Group, where she served as chief administrative, legal, and compliance officer and a member of the executive team from 2019 until joining St. Mary’s. In addition, she has served in legal leadership roles with the Harbin Clinic, Shepherd Center, Georgia Hospital Association, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, among others.

Schoen received her bachelor’s degree in Spanish literature and anthropology from Connecticut College in New London, Conn., and University of Barcelona, Spain. She then earned her juris doctor degree from Emory University School of Law and completed an executive certificate program in business strategy from The Coles College of Business.

Outside of work, she enjoys walking, jogging, fishing, tennis, water sports, skiing, reading, writing and piano. She speaks and writes Spanish. She has been admitted to the Georgia Bar and the Wisconsin Bar, and is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the Georgia Bar Association, and the Georgia Academy of Healthcare Attorneys.

