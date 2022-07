HILLSBORO, ND (KFGO) – A Missouri man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle rolled on I-29 near Hillsboro Saturday afternoon. 57-year-old Chad Beebe from Independence, Missouri was heading north on I-29 when his vehicle left the road and landed in a ditch. The vehicle hit a traffic control post in the ditch causing Beebe to overcorrect and lose control. His vehicle then rolled onto the driver’s side and partially ejected him.

