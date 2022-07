Grounds of Kitsap County’s $6.3 million homeless shelter in Port Orchard got a makeover thanks to the sweat equity of volunteers who cleaned up the nearly 5-acre property. “We were excited volunteers came out to tackle the weeds, rake and do litter pick-up,” said Kristen Jewell, manager of county’s housing and homeless division. “The building and grounds have been getting overgrown with weeds and branches downed during storms.”

KITSAP COUNTY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO