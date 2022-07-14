ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

In rare bipartisan achievement, Kansas leaders dream big to land $4B Panasonic megaproject

By Clay Wirestone
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xcv7_0gfDuNrm00
Gov. Laura Kelly announces Wednesday in downtown Topeka that Panasonic will build a $4 billion vehicle battery plant in De Soto. The megaproject is expected to employ 4,000 workers with an average wage of $30. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Sometimes, all you need is a dream, a little luck and a billion dollars.

Such was the case with the Panasonic battery plant “megaproject” that Kansas leaders announced Wednesday. Lt. Gov. and Commerce secretary Dave Toland, along with Gov. Laura Kelly and assorted legislative leaders — not to mention U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran in Washington, D.C. — all played a role in wooing the Japanese manufacturer to the Sunflower State.

The numbers are stunning all around. The facility itself will cost $4 billion dollars and employ 4,000 workers. The state provided an $829.2 million incentive package, tailored for Panasonic’s needs.

It’s difficult to imagine a bigger coup for Kelly, who has centered her reelection campaign on economic development efforts.

Yet we should also hand out kudos to the Republicans throughout Kansas who helped make the deal happen. They could have stepped in the way, or attempted to delay the process until someone in their party held the corner office.

Instead, they stepped up to help.

“When you have an economic package, as we have before us right now, you’re going to have to integrate all partners,” said Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, after the State Finance Council met Wednesday to put the final touches on the deal. “And it’s going to have to be the state government, federal government, local governments, school boards — I mean, you’re gonna have to incorporate everybody.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38m8m7_0gfDuNrm00
Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, addresses reporters after a meeting of the State Finance Council on Wednesday in Topeka. Lawmakers approved a secret deal, announced later Wednesday, to land Panasonic’s vehicle battery plant. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

A passage from Kansas Reflector senior reporter Tim Carpenter’s account of the long road to Wednesday’s announcement stuck out for me. Read this and then compare what was going on behind the scenes to the rhetoric that some of the participants used in public:

After meeting with Panasonic representatives, “Kelly administration officials began shaping legislation on economic incentives that would need to be adopted by the 2022 Legislature, the sooner the better,” Carpenter wrote.

“The governor’s staff shared all they knew about the Panasonic business opportunity with House Speaker Ron Ryckman and Senate President Ty Masterson, including the economic scope of the project and the need for Kansas to revamp its incentive programs. The governor moved incentive reform to the top of her priority list, and legislative leaders swiftly advanced the complex bill.”

That’s what we should all expect from our state government.

An opportunity arises that’s potentially good for the state. The governor asks what it will take. She brings along legislative leaders. They get the deal done, understanding that it will be good for everyone, even the political rivals.

So if Kelly, Ryckman, Masterson and Moran can unite behind the scenes like this, why on earth can’t they join forces more publicly and collegially? Would it really harm their images so much to be seen working with someone from the opposition party? Have our brains been so atrophied by partisan news media that we can’t see the obvious benefits?

Regardless, they did the right thing when presented the opportunity. They cleared the bar — the low, low bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14F9cA_0gfDuNrm00
Gov. Laura Kelly tells reporters “this is a huge day for the state of Kansas” after announcing the state’s deal with Panasonic to build a $4 billion vehicle battery plant in De Soto. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Taking a wider view, I see two big lessons.

First, we should still be careful with companies making big promises. Kansas expended tremendous capital, both financially and politically, on this deal. While we now have an official announcement behind us, officials will need to carefully track how taxpayers’ money is used in years to come.

Because the incentive package includes funds for training and relocating workers, we should ensure that state residents get a crack at new job opportunities. Because it also includes payroll incentives — the state is paying 10% of salaries for the plant’s first five years — we should make sure that jobs don’t mysteriously disappear once that time is up. Basic accountability measures like these may be easy to forget amid the excitement, but they keep everyone honest.

As former President Ronald Reagan used to say: “Trust, but verify.”

Second, Kansas shouldn’t be afraid to dream big. With a project like this one and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas has begun to transform into an economic powerhouse of the plains.

“To see my colleagues read in The Wall Street Journal, or see in the national news that Kansas was selected, it highlights for me that the places in this country that have been thought to be the most desirable have become a lot less so than Kansas,” Moran said at a Wednesday news conference in Topeka. “And we’ve been found.”

We can do this. We don’t have to follow a path of doom and desolation. We can instead chart a bright and optimistic course into the future, one that attracts businesses and talent from across the United States. That will require collaboration among political leaders and putting the state’s wellbeing before that of any individual.

This deal shows it can be done. And with only a billion or so of taxpayer funds, to boot.

Comments / 13

biden sucks ?
5d ago

Watch out she's going to raise your property tax. All these big corporations she's been giving them tax breaks and been raising all the working classes tax.....

Reply(2)
2
Dean Parr
5d ago

Unfortunately the Donkeypox disease of the blew party of death have been destroying America 🇺🇸 from within the last 18 months!!! Battery acid is worse for our environment than 300 years of fossil fuels!!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
KSN News

Kansas abortion vote stirs talks of ban, special session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The big abortion vote in Kansas is just two weeks away, with the “Value Them Both” amendment on the ballot for the Primary Election. A “yes” vote paves the way for lawmakers to regulate abortions in the state. A “no” vote keeps abortions legal in Kansas. If the amendment passes, the next […]
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Anti-abortion groups are making misleading claims as Kansas amendment vote nears

Claims made by campaigns for and against a constitutional amendment undoing Kansans’ right to an abortion look like descriptions of two different realities. The Value Them Both amendment, according to proponents, reverses the state’s “nearly unlimited ‘right’ to abortion.” The campaign’s website says “every reasonable regulation of abortion in Kansas may soon be struck down.”
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment and wondered – how is that legal?. KSNT sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what nonprofit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Tim Carpenter
Person
Ty Masterson
Person
Ron Ryckman
Person
Laura Kelly
kcur.org

Breaking down the Kansas primary field

There isn't a lot of mystery about who will be the top candidates for the Kansas governor coming out of August's primaries. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly will almost certainly be re-nominated by her party, and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt will likely get the Republican nod. That ballot, of course,...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

One simple question Kansas abortion-rights advocates could ask their opponents

Should a 10-year-old girl be forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby?. If they want to stop a proposed constitutional amendment from passing, Kansas abortion-rights activists should be asking anti-abortion forces that one question each and every day. If they want a message that slices through congealed rhetoric, that’s the one they should deploy ruthlessly and relentlessly.
KANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

Most valuable crops grown in Kansas

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Kansas Senate#Commerce#Japanese#Republicans#The State Finance Council
farmtalknews.com

Southeast Kansas private water wells: possibilities and risks

Water wells can be a safe and effective way to bring water to livestock, gardens, or even a household. Generally, we use much more surface water here in this area than we do well water, but still, well water is possible. We also have an extensive municipal water supply with the vast majority of houses connected to it. Many residents have found a good use for water well, generally due to a high water need for livestock or greenhouses. Well water can be environmental too, as municipal water has to be treated and pumped long distances. This article will cover private and non-field irrigation water wells. Field irrigation-sized wells in southeast Kansas are a whole different size of scope, process, and regulation.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
News Break
Politics
KWCH.com

What your vote means: Kansas constitutional amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ballot language can be confusing. In fact, a study of ballot language in 2017 estimated a person would require a graduate level education to read and fully understand the language used on ballots that year. That study didn’t look at the Kansas constitutional amendment ballot question, but Eyewitness News wants to helps voters understand what your vote means.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Amid amendment rhetoric, here’s what abortion actually looks like in Kansas

TOPEKA — A typical abortion in Kansas involves a 20-something woman of color from Kansas or Missouri who is unmarried, already has at least one child, has never had an abortion before, is less than nine weeks from gestation and uses the drug mifepristone to terminate her pregnancy. She has received state-ordered counseling designed to […] The post Amid amendment rhetoric, here’s what abortion actually looks like in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Big ambitions, high-fives and the EV revolution: Kansas leaders celebrate Panasonic plant

TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was eager to get back to Washington, D.C., after the announcement Wednesday night that Panasonic would partner with Kansas to “power the revolution” of electric vehicles. He joined Gov. Laura Kelly and other officials who celebrated the announcement at the Townsite Tower ballroom in downtown Topeka, where they addressed […] The post Big ambitions, high-fives and the EV revolution: Kansas leaders celebrate Panasonic plant appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy