Indiana State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Indiana Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gfDuGgh00 An estimated 222,455,652 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 68.0% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Indiana, 56.8% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Indiana appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of July 11, Indiana has received about 14,381,900 vaccinations and administered about 70.3% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,782,265 confirmed cases of the virus in Indiana as of July 11 -- or 26,633 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 26,646 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of July 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 84.0% 887,871 36,339
2 Vermont 81.7% 511,917 20,205
3 Maine 81.0% 1,083,756 20,262
4 Connecticut 80.0% 2,857,635 23,360
5 Massachusetts 80.0% 5,519,240 27,996
6 Hawaii 78.8% 1,119,509 21,496
7 Washington D.C. 78.7% 538,686 23,093
8 New York 77.5% 15,147,177 28,854
9 Maryland 76.6% 4,626,010 18,925
10 New Jersey 76.3% 6,795,667 28,127
11 Virginia 74.0% 6,305,795 22,159
12 Washington 73.8% 5,561,938 22,265
13 California 72.8% 28,798,440 25,817
14 New Mexico 72.1% 1,510,921 27,127
15 New Hampshire 71.8% 974,454 24,568
16 Colorado 71.7% 4,083,063 27,151
17 Oregon 70.7% 2,964,813 19,559
18 Delaware 70.7% 683,349 29,613
19 Minnesota 70.1% 3,936,077 27,699
20 Pennsylvania 69.6% 8,918,896 23,566
21 Illinois 68.7% 8,757,469 27,091
22 Florida 68.2% 14,535,778 30,741
23 Wisconsin 66.3% 3,851,633 29,829
24 Utah 65.7% 2,077,862 31,093
25 Nebraska 64.3% 1,240,775 26,092
26 Arizona 63.4% 4,546,868 29,920
27 North Carolina 63.2% 6,563,250 27,886
28 Texas 63.0% 18,080,038 24,934
29 South Dakota 62.9% 554,501 27,850
30 Kansas 62.7% 1,824,234 27,901
31 Iowa 62.5% 1,971,236 25,368
32 Nevada 62.4% 1,893,392 25,773
33 Alaska 62.3% 459,177 35,832
34 Michigan 60.6% 6,061,863 26,206
35 Ohio 58.8% 6,878,109 24,368
36 South Carolina 58.5% 2,972,202 30,686
37 Oklahoma 58.2% 2,293,544 27,514
38 Kentucky 57.9% 2,588,624 31,614
39 West Virginia 57.7% 1,042,219 29,669
40 Montana 57.7% 613,018 27,030
41 Idaho 56.9% 998,686 26,565
42 Missouri 56.8% 3,482,090 24,645
43 Indiana 56.8% 3,801,355 26,633
44 North Dakota 56.3% 427,557 33,051
45 Georgia 56.0% 5,889,813 25,358
46 Tennessee 55.4% 3,753,362 31,554
47 Arkansas 55.2% 1,662,677 28,916
48 Louisiana 53.9% 2,509,456 26,582
49 Mississippi 52.2% 1,557,621 28,171
50 Alabama 51.8% 2,531,605 28,045
51 Wyoming 51.5% 297,545 28,667

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

