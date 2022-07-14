ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beal expressed no interest in trade to Warriors

 5 days ago
While the Warriors reportedly were interested in a trade for the three-time All-Star ahead of the 2021-22 season, Beal “didn’t want to go” to Golden State, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Before last season — now granted, they didn’t know if they had a championship team, they know now they do — they kicked the tires on Bradley Beal,” Windhorst said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “[The Warriors] were like, ‘Hey, could we do a deal for Bradley Beal?’ But Beal didn’t want to go.”

Source: Tristi Rodriguez @ Yahoo! Sports

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Breaking down Harden/Sixers, Dame/Blazers, Beal/Wizards with @Bobby Marks, then @Ohm Youngmisuk on the Clippers going into the biggest season in franchise history:

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

NBA Top 125 players for 2022-23: Bradley Beal, Anthony Edwards and other Tier 3 stars

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton make an appearance in ⁦@SethPartnow⁩’s annual tiers exercise at @TheAthletic today: theathletic.com/3418238/2022/0…10:22 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic – How new Beal, Lillard contracts lock the Blazers and Wizards into a half-decade spin on the middling treadmill

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Summer League reax (Chet!), Beal/Lillard deals, KD/Nets update and the NBA’s developing problems with contracts. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e24:42 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Breaking down Blazers (Dame), Wiz (Beal), + Sixers (Harden) offseasons/futures w/ @Bobby Marks. Then @Ohm Youngmisuk + I go deep on the Clippers going into the biggest season in franchise history:

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“You don’t just hand that out as a lifetime achievement award. We expect him to take this franchise to another level.”

@Washington Wizards President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard tells @TermineRadio & @LegsESPN why Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause in his new deal. pic.twitter.com/57fpnq9U8m10:41 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

“I thought it was going to be Washington. I heard the Pacers loved the idea of having the 10th pick — having two picks in the lottery. And I knew WAS needed a good vet PG to play w/ Brad Beal & I knew I fit his timeline, everything fit.

– Malcom Brogdon on the offseason

Jorge Sierra: Kevin Garnett holds the record for most years in a franchise without making the Finals (14). Damian Lillard and Bradley would break that mark if they finish their contracts with their teams without reaching the Finals. -via Twitter @hoopshype / July 10, 2022

Quinton Mayo: I want to win a championship and I want to do it here. The reason I’m here is because I think we can win here. – Bradley Beal on re-signing with the Wizards -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / July 8, 2022

Ava Wallace: Beal, on if discussions about his future are going to stop now: “It’s never going to end. Because now you guys are going to be like, ‘when is he going to lift this clause.'” -via Twitter @avarwallace / July 8, 2022

