Knicks clear favorites to land Donovan Mitchell
There are few NBA players as spectacular offensively as the 25-foot sparkplug, who was reported by ESPN as available in the trade market, even if he’s not being aggressively shopped. According to multiple gambling websites, the Knicks are the overwhelming betting favorites to land Mitchell. That usually doesn’t translate to inside knowledge but often indicates public sentiment.
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… A side-by-side comparison of two very different players who seemingly are in very similar circumstances. – 9:31 AM
Donovan Mitchell is worth the gamble for the Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:05 AM
I’m obviously curious to see what sort of package Utah gets for Donovan Mitchell. But I’m also curious to see what they get for Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and some of the guys they got from MIN
Lots of solid vets that a rebuilding team doesn’t need. – 7:39 AM
Knicks, Jazz discussing a trade centered on Donovan Mitchell #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:46 AM
Donovan Mitchell (25)
Jalen Brunson (25)
Mitchell Robinson (24)
Isaiah Hartenstein (24)
Obi Toppin (24)
Immanuel Quickley (23)
RJ Barrett (22)
Quentin Grimes (22)
Cam Reddish (22)
Some of them would go to Utah, but I generally like the idea of having several talented young guys. – 1:38 AM
The Knicks should really try to get Jarred Vanderbilt in the Donovan Mitchell trade if it’s possible.
Eventually they’re going to realize how badly they need a defensive-minded 4 on a team with Brunson and Mitchell, and while Vandy can’t shoot, he’d be a great stopgap there. – 12:31 AM
The Knicks possess the ideal blend of draft capital and young talent to make a strong offer to the rebuilding Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.
New York projects to have eight first-round picks over the next four drafts. – 12:16 AM
a note from the future about the reactions to the donovan mitchell-to-knicks trade pic.twitter.com/jSY4V01Uyr – 12:08 AM
The @Utah Jazz shouldn’t feel bashful at all for asking for the entire Knicks treasure chest in any Donovan Mitchell deal.
https://t.co/rPbYHqEVkZ pic.twitter.com/KbXzaEBGzF – 12:02 AM
This is big. A possible Donovan Mitchell move to New York for the Knicks gonna change the whole league. Alongside Jalen Brunson can make a dynamic duo who can lead the Knicks on the floor. What a situation! #NBATwitter #KnicksTwitter
sdna.gr/mpasket/984682… – 11:52 PM
Why Donovan Mitchell is worth the gamble nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:50 PM
My major question on Donovan Mitchell right now is what the matching salary going to Utah is.
Julius Randle makes the most sense for the Knicks imo. He just doesn’t fit with Mitchell/Brunson/Barrett. But Utah probably doesn’t want that contract and would prefer Rose and Fournier – 11:48 PM
The Jazz and Knicks have started talks in a deal that would bring Donovan Mitchell to New York, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania – theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… – 11:40 PM
The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.
Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… – 11:38 PM
Commentary: It’s no surprise the Jazz are willing to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/tUR355f0aU pic.twitter.com/kN0TiVKUKE – 10:45 PM
My column: Donovan Mitchell is worth the gamble
too often feels like there’s an oversimplification of these donovan mitchell-type sweepstakes.
skepticism of opportunity cost/timing behind star trades does not always equate to an over-romanticism of draft picks and most certainly isn’t anti-getting really good players. – 6:46 PM
Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell being traded for each other would be extremely funny for anyone old enough to remember how bitterly their teams’ fans fought over the Rookie of the Year race in 2018. – 6:40 PM
This week on Group Chat: We talked through every possible Donovan Mitchell trade destination and opened up the mailbag. I’m officially starting the Thunder bandwagon: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 6:02 PM
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney ranking the Donovan Mitchell trade destinations and responding to some listener mailbag questions:
open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:55 PM
💬 Donovan Mitchell trade destination rankings
💬 Listener mailbag questions
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:29 PM
A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.
kslsports.com/?p=489537 – 5:26 PM
New @LockedOnHeat w/ @dramil13: Do the Heat have the upper hand to land either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? And who should they prefer?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:24 PM
From earlier —ASK IRA: Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
The standing ovation after the pilot lands the plane… to then sprinting up to the front once we get to the gate is outrageous 😂😂 – 4:45 PM
From earlier: a few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 4:22 PM
Here’s why it would be tough for the #Sixers to acquire Donovan Mitchell youtu.be/Ic6VjY46lUQ via @YouTube – 4:07 PM
IF the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, here are the odds for where he might land, with the Lakers among the potential destinations, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/K32P6GV1LE – 1:56 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ live edition – The Donovan Mitchell trade talk is heating up again
STARTS NOW – youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 1:38 PM
A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 1:34 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Wade gives an endorsement for Donovan Mitchell to Miami? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:30 PM
ASK IRA: Would the Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/… – 11:46 AM
Not that it matters now, but who would you rather have? Donovan Mitchell or Zach LaVine… go! – 11:42 AM
The Knicks are the overwhelming favorite IF Donovan Mitchell is traded per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/MbrlrtJn23 – 11:30 AM
I’m planting my flag on “Donovan Mitchell is a really awesome player and teams should do everything reasonably in their power to acquire him” island. – 11:04 AM
Knicks have the best odds to land Donovan Mitchell if he’s traded, followed by the Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/elMQRFgtke – 10:45 AM
The latest on Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz, New York’s improved positioning to acquire him, and other relevant tidbits @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 10:23 AM
If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.
I don’t really care if that’s not a championship team yet. It’s really good and really young. – 9:26 AM
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… via @BleacherReport
Inside the Trade Market for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell – 8:53 AM
Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:51 AM
I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.
He’s not a top-five player, but he was just the engine of the No. 1 offense. Basically everyone who does that makes the Hall of Fame, and he did it without another 20-point scorer. – 8:44 AM
I guess that manager at California Pizza Kitchen was right — Donovan Mitchell is available. – 8:33 AM
Did we say summer work is done? Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:20 AM
League sources have indicated that the Jazz have shut down some previous inquiries about Mitchell from other teams, but that was mostly based on timing and belief that offers would not have measured up to what the Jazz feel Mitchell is worth. -via deseret.com / July 14, 2022
Evan Sidery: . @wojespn on the Jazz now listening to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell: “This is a player coveted by numerous teams. And certainly when you see a trade market that includes Kevin Durant, players of that caliber, all of a sudden it can possibly open up multi-team scenarios.” -via Twitter @esidery / July 14, 2022
The Jazz and Knicks have begun discussions on a potential trade sending three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell to New York, sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2022
