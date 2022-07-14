ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother 24’ Is a Racist Nightmare–and Former Black Contestants Are Crying Foul

By Adam Manno
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s only been a week since Big Brother 24 premiered, but viewers and former contestants are already sounding the alarm on the poor treatment of a Black contestant. Taylor Hale is a personal stylist from Detroit and one of 16 people competing for the grand prize of $750,000. Per the show’s...

