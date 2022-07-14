ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'What am I in jail for?': Notorious inmate Charles Bronson releases voice note

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tiYH_0gfDpCKq00

One of Britain’s most notorious inmates, Charles Bronson , has released a voice note from his cell at Woodhill jail in which he pleads for his release.

“What am I in jail for?”, Bronson asked in the message sent to Sky News.

The 70-year-old prisoner said: “I’ve never murdered anyone, I’ve never raped anyone. People don’t believe me, they think I’m a serial killer”.

He was convicted the first time in 1974 for armed robbery and was given a life sentence in 1999 after taking an art teacher hostage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 9

Ike D
3d ago

and so try and tell me he didn't commit any other violent acts while being in prision, his whole statement was a lie and you could of left it in the archives.

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Filthy Baltimore Cop Who Sent Innocent Man to Jail Gets 21 Months

Former Baltimore Police sergeant Keith Gladstone admits he helped plant a BB gun on a man hit by a cop car, sending him to jail for almost a year. He admits he stole drugs from dealers to pay informants—and later himself. He admits taking an assault rifle as a bribe. He admits having a snitch sell seized drugs for him. But the disgraced cop cut a deal with the feds that helped put other officers behind bars, pleaded guilty to a single charge, and was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison—below the 37 months he could have gotten. According to The Baltimore Sun, Demetric Simon, the man who was wrongly jailed on the bogus gun charge, told the court: “I appreciate Gladstone testified against other officers also responsible, but only after he was caught red-handed. But that’s what a narcissist does. He never apologized. He never showed remorse. Not to me. Not to the people of Baltimore.”
BALTIMORE, MD
rolling out

This is how inmates sent off Bill Cosby when he left jail

Bill Cosby, 84, was filmed by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt talking about being freed from prison a year ago. A video of their conversation was shared on the pair’s Instagram accounts on June 30, and showed them chatting as Wyatt drove Cosby home. The clip, believed to have been shot by Wyatt a year ago, showed Cosby describing the moment he was told he was to be a “free man”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Bronson
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Hostage#Sky News
The Charleston Press

56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as female prior to being placed in male prison, claims she was abused by male inmates and was denied surgery, lawsuit

A 56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as woman years before she was placed in a male prison, claims that she was abused by the male inmates during her stay in the prison and she was denied geni*al surgery. The trans woman, who is serving a sentence until 2024 for a felony drug offense, in the lawsuit claims she was discriminated and seeks no less than $50,000 in financial compensation and asks to be treated as a woman and transferred from the men-only correctional facility.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

I helped an inmate escape prison. 16 years later, I’ve made peace with it

In 2006, Toby Dorr, formerly Toby Young, made headlines after she helped convicted murderer John Manard escape from Kansas’ Lansing Correctional Facility in a dog crate. Dorr had been helping inmates train dogs to prepare them for adoption as part of a program she founded called Safe Harbor Prison Dogs. She served 27 months in prison for her role in the escape, and Manard remains in prison. Her story has been featured on “Dateline” and is the inspiration behind the upcoming Lifetime movie, “Jailbreak Lovers,” as well as Dorr’s new book, “Living With Conviction.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy