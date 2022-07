NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is 2022’s 9th best state for teen drivers, according to a study done by WalletHub. With teens obtaining driver’s licenses during the summer more than any other season and an average of seven teens dying every day from motor vehicle injuries, the personal-finance website WalletHub Tuesday released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.

