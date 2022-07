The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hosted the Chicago Dogs Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field as they fall 4-1 on the game. The RedHawks got behind early and was never able to catch up. The only run the RedHawks scored came from a sac fly by the bat of Nick Novak. With the loss the RedHawks have lost the last two games and fall to 37-18 as the Chicago Dogs improve to 37-18.

