Where to Watch and Stream Cocoon Free Online

There is little doubt that Ahsoka is one of the most highly anticipated Star Wars shows right now. But what exactly can we expect in the next The Mandalorian spin-off series? A new leak suggests that Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen will ensure that the epic showdown between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader will be getting the live-action treatment!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO