1916 Postcard Shows Human Fly Scaling Kalamazoo’s Edwards and Chamberlin Hardware Store In

Kalamazoo, MI

1916 Postcard Shows Human Fly Scaling Kalamazoo's Edwards and Chamberlin Hardware Store

By Mark Frankhouse
 5 days ago
Jack Williams, also known as the "Human Fly" in the early 1920s made a name for himself climbing many tall buildings all throughout the country. Very little can be found on the man, but his accomplishments are not only impressive but, personally, give me chills. I'm not the craziest person about...

