ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutledge, GA

Layoffs at Rivian?

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283DKh_0gfDk35F00
Rivian logo The projects include a new interstate exit off Interstate 20 at Old Mill Road, the widening of Highway 278 alongside the megasite and a brand-new frontage road just north of I-20. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The electric vehicle maker Rivian, still working on plans to build a facility on two thousand acres along the Morgan-Walton county line, is reportedly looking at some 700 layoffs at its existing production facility. Rivian, in an agreement announced last December, said it would hire upwards of 75 hundred workers for its planned production plant in Rutledge.

Bloomberg is reporting that Rivian, based in California, has plans to cut around five percent of its workforce of 14 thousand employees due to economic uncertainty and supply chain issues.

From WSB TV…

The new, electric vehicle startup Rivian may be cutting hundreds of jobs.

It is the same company planning to build a large plant east of Atlanta.

Bloomberg News reports that Rivian plans to cut about %5 of its workforce — that’s around 700 jobs.

The company had ramped up hiring in recent months.

The cuts are reportedly not coming from the electric vehicle production side of the company.

“The layoffs are still in the planning stage and nothing has been decided. Rivian has operations in California, Michigan and Illinois, where its plant operates, as well as a presence in the UK and Canada,” Bloomberg reported.

Rivian is expected to start making its first electric crossovers in Georgia in 2025.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
The Associated Press

Abortion doctor signals she'll sue Indiana AG over comments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step Tuesday toward suing Indiana’s attorney general for defamation. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who gave the girl a medication-induced abortion on June 30, filed a tort claim notice over what she says are false statements that Attorney General Todd Rokita has made about her and her work. Bernard received widespread attention after she gave an interview to the Indianapolis Star about the child, who traveled to Indiana from Ohio for the abortion. A so-called fetal heartbeat law took effect in Ohio last month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Such laws ban abortions from the time a fetus’ cardiac activity can be detected, which is typically around the sixth week of pregnancy. A 27-year-old man was charged last week in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl, confirming the existence of a case that was initially met with skepticism by some news outlets and Republican politicians.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

Frozen Pizzas Sold Throughout All of 2022 Recalled

A Florida pizza company is recalling over 10,000 pounds of frozen pizzas sold throughout the first seven months of 2022. The pepperoni pizzas were produced without federal inspection and the products contain several undeclared allergens like wheat, milk, and soybeans. Some of the pizzas were shipped without any ingredient labels or with the wrong labels.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy