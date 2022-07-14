Layoffs at Rivian?

Rivian logo The projects include a new interstate exit off Interstate 20 at Old Mill Road, the widening of Highway 278 alongside the megasite and a brand-new frontage road just north of I-20. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The electric vehicle maker Rivian, still working on plans to build a facility on two thousand acres along the Morgan-Walton county line, is reportedly looking at some 700 layoffs at its existing production facility. Rivian, in an agreement announced last December, said it would hire upwards of 75 hundred workers for its planned production plant in Rutledge.

Bloomberg is reporting that Rivian, based in California, has plans to cut around five percent of its workforce of 14 thousand employees due to economic uncertainty and supply chain issues.

“The layoffs are still in the planning stage and nothing has been decided. Rivian has operations in California, Michigan and Illinois, where its plant operates, as well as a presence in the UK and Canada,” Bloomberg reported.

Rivian is expected to start making its first electric crossovers in Georgia in 2025.

