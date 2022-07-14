ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Ross County Covid-19 cases on the rise, significantly higher than summer of 2021

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 5 days ago
CHILLICOTHE— The rise of Covid-19 quickly brought many day-to-day activities to a stop. After a vaccine was introduced many people were eager to get back out into the world thinking the pandemic was over. However, recent data shows that Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise.

Ross County was recently moved to a high community level according to the CDC. This level is based on three metrics: new COVID-19 admissions in the past week, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the total of new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Across all four hospitals, the Adena Reginal Medical Center recently saw its Covid-19 census move back up into the double digits with 13 patients being admitted. The Ross County Health District has seen a large increase in cases being reported with 161 confirmed cases of Covid-19 from July 1 to July 6. Spring months saw a decrease in reported cases for the county but June brought numbers back up with 692 cases being reported. These numbers are much larger compared to last year when Ross County only saw 47 cases being reported in June of 2021 and 99 cases being reported in July.

There is a concern that Covid-19 will continue to be spread through the community. The Health District points out that while we don't know exactly what the future holds, there is access to preventative measures that can help reduce the spread of the disease. Officials said by getting a complete vaccination and taking preventative measures while sick you can help slow the spread of Covid-19.

About 40,000 people in the county have received at least one shot in the vaccination series, this is only around half of the county's population. Out of this number a little over 37,300 people went on to complete their vaccination series. Roughly 19,000 people received the first booster but not as many, around 3,000, received a second booster shot. The Health District does recommend that every one five years and older who is eligible get the booster shots.

Vaccines are now available to all children six months or older. Only around 3,100 citizens under the age of 19 in Ross County have completed their vaccination series. With in-person schooling continuing in the fall the Health District recommends that everyone over six months old gets vaccinated as soon as they can.

The Ross County Health District does recommend that everyone eligible receive a vaccine and booster so that Covid-19 numbers can continue to shrink. They offer a walk-in clinic open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. where you can get the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccine.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

