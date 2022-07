INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on Hoosier lawmakers to act now to help Hoosiers waiting for their Automatic Taxpayer Refund and a possible second payment. The governor revealed that mailed checks won’t go out until August for those waiting for the money. And if the General Assembly acts quickly during its special session, those checks could total $350 for individual taxpayers or $700 for married couples who filed jointly, the governor suggested.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO