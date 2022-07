July is the pinnacle of summer. It’s the month we celebrate America’s birth with fireworks 4th of July sales. It’s the month of balmy temperatures and family vacations. It’s the time of the year to get outside and adventure, and spend just as much time lounging by the pool or at the beach. To help you make the most of your month—and save money along the way—Offers.com released a report of the best things to buy in July, based on retail data and deals.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO