How to watch Elle Purrier St. Pierre at the 2022 track and field world championships

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 5 days ago
The World Athletics Championships will be on United States soil for the first time.

And Elle Purrier St. Pierre will be in Eugene, Oregon, in her return to track and field's international stage. Backed by her third-place showing at the U.S. national championships last month, the Vermont native will compete in the women's 1,500-meter run.

The first round of the 1,500 is Friday, July 15, with the medal round slated for July 18.

Eugene is the same site that Purrier St. Pierre won and set a meet record at last year's U.S. nationals, booking her spot at the Olympics. After finishing 10th in the 1,500 at the Tokyo Games, Purrier St. Pierre raced to runner-up honors in the 3,000 at the indoor world championships in Belgrade, Serbia, and won the 3k at last month's U.S. national meet.

Purrier St. Pierre also owns two indoor American records.

See below for race dates and how to watch:

Full event schedule: NBC Sports

First round:

Time: 8:05-10:50 p.m.

Site: University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Stream: Peacock (subscription needed), USA Network.

Second round:

Date: Saturday, July 16.

Time: 8:10-10:50 p.m.

Site: University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Stream:Peacock (subscription needed), NBC.

Medal round:

Date: Monday, July 18.

Time: 11:30 p.m.

Site: University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Stream: Peacock (subscription needed), USA Network.

