Local view: Step back in time with an accordion concert

PHILLIPSTON — Are you interested in an uplifting, step-back-in-time experience? Then come to Phillipston on Saturday, and check out an accordion concert on the common.

The golden age of accordions was from 1950-1980; then guitars with rock 'n' roll music became more popular. But a group of people who played the accordion during that golden age — including Phillipston resident Jane French — has gotten together to bring back those happy sounds.

Learning about the intricacies of constructing an accordion has given me great respect for the instrument, the people who invented it and the people who play it. It's complex, really the design of a genius, and even in this day of mechanization, much of its construction requires handwork. Most of us just saw the piano-type keyboard and were fascinated watching the players move the accordion folds in and out as they made music.

The outside of the instrument shows the keyboard for playing the tune and buttons on the other side for playing the base chords. The part in the middle, with the folds that open and close, is called the bellows, which suck in and blow out air. That air passes over reeds, which look to me like metal tongue depressors. The first row of reeds is used when the bellows open, and the second row is activated when the instrument closes. These reeds play the notes.

Having an understanding of the instrument's complex workings will help us appreciate how fortunate we are to have the Central Mass Accordion Club come to Phillipston. It's amazing how many things we take for granted that have required a lot of time and ingenuity to achieve.

Spencer resident Bernie Nowak started playing the instrument at age 10 and took lessons for seven years. Then, with college, work and family, he stopped playing until 2004 when he and his wife went to a Scandinavian dance that played the same kind of music he enjoyed playing on the accordion. That motivated him to take up the instrument again.

He met four other accordion players at the dance and suggested they form a club, which eventually grew to 18 members. They played for events and dances throughout New England.

Sadly, many of them cannot play anymore. The group is down to six active members, although its music remains in demand.

Nowak selects music that he thinks would be well received by the audience, then sends it to other club members so they can prepare for an event. He has selected mostly American music for the Phillipston concert — familiar polkas, waltzes, patriotic songs, and some favorites from other countries.

"The accordion brings music to life," Nowak said. "It's upbeat happy music."

Club members, including French, come from communities in central Massachusetts and Connecticut.

French started playing when she was just 5. She recalled her family owning a TV, an early one with a very small screen.

"I loved the 'Lawrence Welk Show,'" she said. "Myron Florian played the accordion on the show. I wouldn't miss it. My mother told me that I got so excited that I shook all over when I watched him play."

So, they bought her a toy accordion. But Jane then told them, "I don't want a toy one, I want a real one."

So they did buy her a real one, although it was small, and she began taking lessons. Her first performance was at for her kindergarten graduation. She took lessons for eight years, playing at school functions and in Georginne's Accordion Band in Gardner. At age 9, she performed in a TV program. And at 12, she received a lady's model accordion with more playing functions.

In recent years, a new opportunity arose for French. In 2015, she met Nowak at a Scandinavian Club event, and when he learned she was an accordion player, he invited her to join the club. She accepted, and has since enjoyed playing with talented, nice people.

French also plays the organ and piano at the Congregational Church of Phillipston. She never took lessons on those instruments — "just picked them up." But her first love is the accordion, a blessing for the Phillipston church when outdoor services were held during COVID-19.

Saturday's free concert, sponsored by the Cultural Council, begins at 4:30 p.m. on the common. It follows an all-day bazaar that starts at 10 a.m. featuring games, jewelry, books (including many vintage ones), a coffee can auction, food and a huge flea market, all just down the road at the transfer station.

The church's traditional chicken barbecue will be served from 5-6 p.m. For tickets, call Peter Haley at 978-697-0891.

So, come, relax and be happy. There will be a lot to enjoy Saturday in Phillipston.