Chipmaker Intel Starts Informing Customers of Price-Hike Plan

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Intel Corp said on Thursday it has started informing customers of its plan to raise prices for many of its chip products due to rising costs, a move that the company had first...

www.usnews.com

The Associated Press

Toshiba Materials in Major Investment to Increase Silicon Nitride Ball Production Capacity

YOKOHAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (President: Katsuaki Aoki) today announced a major investment in a new manufacturing facility for silicon nitride balls on the same site as its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. The project has a budget of over 5-billion yen (approx. US$38 million) and is expected to see production start in November 2023. It will increase capacity by 50% against fiscal year 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006169/en/ Toshiba Materials: Image of silicon nitride balls. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Successfully Flight-Tests Raytheon Hypersonic Weapon -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has successfully tested a Raytheon Technologies Corp air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, making it the third successful test of that class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday. The development...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Rolls-Royce to Start UltraFan Prototype Tests This Year

DERBY, England (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said it would start testing this year a prototype of its UltraFan engine, the world's largest turbofan, which has been designed to be up to 25% more efficient than its first generation Trent engines. The demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches, the biggest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Q2 Yelp Economic Average Finds Consumers are Experiencing Inflation at Record Rates and Reporting New Experiences of ‘Shrinkflation’

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today released second quarter 2022 data for the Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a benchmark of local economic strength in the U.S. The Q2 2022 YEA report reveals consumers are experiencing inflation at record rates, with review mentions of inflationary language up by 28% compared to Q2 2021, and up by 33% compared to the same time period in 2020. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006149/en/ The Q2 Yelp Economic Average finds consumers are experiencing inflation at record rates. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian markets climb, tracking profit-driven gains on Wall St

The stock market had its best day in more than three weeks Tuesday as more companies reported how much profit they made during the spring. The S&P 500 climbed 2.8% after a powerful tide carried 99% of the stocks in the index higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4% and the Nasdaq composite roared 3.1% higher. Smaller company stocks rose even more, sending the Russell 2000 index 3.5% higher. Stocks had dropped roughly 20% this year on worries about rising interest rates and high inflation, which puts an even brighter spotlight than usual on how much profit companies are making. If earnings hold up, it would provide a major support for markets. But if CEOs warn about troubles ahead, another tumble may be on the way.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Researchers: Chinese-Made GPS Tracker Highly Vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack...
TECHNOLOGY

