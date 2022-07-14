Chipmaker Intel Starts Informing Customers of Price-Hike Plan

The stock market had its best day in more than three weeks Tuesday as more companies reported how much profit they made during the spring. The S&P 500 climbed 2.8% after a powerful tide carried 99% of the stocks in the index higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4% and the Nasdaq composite roared 3.1% higher. Smaller company stocks rose even more, sending the Russell 2000 index 3.5% higher. Stocks had dropped roughly 20% this year on worries about rising interest rates and high inflation, which puts an even brighter spotlight than usual on how much profit companies are making. If earnings hold up, it would provide a major support for markets. But if CEOs warn about troubles ahead, another tumble may be on the way.

STOCKS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO