A pedestrian avoided serious injury after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run collision Monday night on Koffman Drive. The report from Hopkinsville police says Jacob Frederick of Hopkinsville was walking eastbound on Koffman about 10:45 p.m. when he heard loud music coming up from behind him. When he looked back, he was struck by the left bumper of a dark red Chevy Cruse.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO