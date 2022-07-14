The Music of ‘Ms. Marvel’ Has a Lesson for Hollywood

Sylvester Stallone is speaking out against longtime Rocky producer Irwin Winkler for allegedly not sharing the spoils of the franchise’s success. The 76-year-old actor posted a drawing of Winkler’s head with the body of a snake and a dagger for a tongue on Instagram Sunday morning. The eight movies have grossed nearly $800 million in the U.S., not counting all the merchandise and licensing deals with TV stations across the world, but Stallone says he hasn’t gotten his fair share. “I really would like have at least a little WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN,” he said. Stallone, who has starred in all the Rocky movies, also wrote seven and directed four of them. Winkler, 91, has produced all of them, including the Creed spin-offs. In 2019, Stallone revealed that he has “zero ownership” in the films despite the fact that “every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault.” Creed III, written by and starring Michael B. Jordan, will be out in November.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO