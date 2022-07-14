ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Music of ‘Ms. Marvel’ Has a Lesson for Hollywood

By Shivani Dubey
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I heard the faint notes of the hit South Indian song “Oh Nanba” in the first episode of Ms. Marvel, I thought I was imagining them. But then, as I kept watching and kept hearing songs that I grew up listening to in the background, I realized that, no: This...

