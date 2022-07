MASON CITY — A retired physician is this year’s winner of Mason City’s highest recognition for volunteerism. The Mason City Noon Rotary Club has presented Dr. Samuel Hunt with their “Service Above Self” award. Hunt practiced medicine over a span of four different decades in the community, and promptly after retirement, he set off on the US Navy’s hospital ship on a three-month medical mission known as Project Hope, where he spent time caring for people in Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia. Hunt also served on the Mason City School Board for 15 years, and during the COVID pandemic he volunteered giving vaccinations at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO