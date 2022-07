Warmer weather is on the way ahead of the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. After a foggy start to the day, clouds will keep clearing out this afternoon and we’ll be left with a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine plus a light southerly shift in wind will lead to temperatures climbing into the upper 80s, which is just a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year, and 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO