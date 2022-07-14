ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Pedestrian crash: Victim found lying in East Nashville roadway

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTBIz_0gfDUCIV00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities were called to East Nashville late Wednesday night for a pedestrian crash involving critical injuries.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the crash happened at 718 Gallatin Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers said the male victim was found lying in the road and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Clarksville porch pirate gets away with $4k worth of items, accused of stealing from multiple homes

Police told News 2, that the male pedestrian was walking towards Burger King and crossed into the driver’s lane from the car beside her and he was struck. Authorities said the female driver stopped immediately.

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

