AAA reports that the average is down 15 cents from last week. Throughout the state of Arkansas, Montgomery County has the highest gas prices at $4.41 per gallon, while Greene County is paying the lowest in the state at $3.74. Here in Texarkana, Sam’s Club has the cheapest regular gas at $3.58, while Brookeshire’s has the highest at $3.95. For diesel, Texaco and 7 Star Travel Plaza in Hooks have the cheapest in the area at $4.69, while Exxon has the most expensive at $4.99.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO