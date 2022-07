Around 150 firefighters battled a large blaze Tuesday evening at a triple decker in East Boston amid hot and humid weather across the region. The Boston Fire Department said on Twitter that there was smoke coming from the building on Princeton Street when they arrived. The fire burned all three floors and caused the rear porches of the home where it started to collapse. Two other neighboring homes are also affected, though the extent of that damage is not yet clear.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO