Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

The City of Auburn has begun an $8.6 million expansion on the Soccer Complex on Wire Road. The project is expected to be completed by February 2023. The project will include the addition of a new 160-by-350-foot indoor soccer and multipurpose court, four new outside fields and a family pavilion with restrooms. The plan also includes pedestrian trails, increased parking, picnic shelters and family picnic sites, additional restrooms at the front of the complex and a new roundabout to better facilitate traffic flow at the complex entrance.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO