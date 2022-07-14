Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

In an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, Tacorita announced that it has closed its doors in Auburn for the last time. The North College Street restaurant, which billed itself as having "a Southern approach to Mexican food," offered $3 tacos on Taco Tuesday and weekday drink specials. “We want to...
Five years ago, two Huntsville teens started a window-cleaning and pressure-washing business in high school to save up to attend Auburn University. Today, they've expanded their business to two more cities, have plans to spread throughout the entire state, and are looking to give back to their campus community. And...
On Aug. 23, registered voters in Auburn’s City Council Ward 1 will be deciding between incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor, who’s been in the position for four years, and Arthur L. Dowdell Sr., who served there for 16 years, from 1994 to 2010. Here’s a look at each candidate:
The City of Auburn has begun an $8.6 million expansion on the Soccer Complex on Wire Road. The project is expected to be completed by February 2023. The project will include the addition of a new 160-by-350-foot indoor soccer and multipurpose court, four new outside fields and a family pavilion with restrooms. The plan also includes pedestrian trails, increased parking, picnic shelters and family picnic sites, additional restrooms at the front of the complex and a new roundabout to better facilitate traffic flow at the complex entrance.
Auburn University superfan Buddy Davidson, known for attending 700 consecutive Auburn football games, died on Tuesday at the age of 83. A Montgomery native and Auburn alumnus, Davidson worked in the athletics department, where he rose to the rank of assistant athletics director and later served as a game day volunteer.
Seohan Auto USA is planning a $13.5 million expansion to its facility in Auburn Technology Park West. Along with the expansion, the company plans to hire an additional 12 employees over the next three years. Seohan is a Tier 1 automotive parts supplier, meaning that it provides parts directly to...
ATLANTA — Missouri’s trip to Auburn this season won’t be a time of reflection for Eliah Drinkwitz, he said Monday, but it’ll be a culmination of his past. Drinkwitz, who is entering his third year as head coach at Missouri, will be returning to both the place where he started his college football coaching career and going up against a head coach he used to work for in Bryan Harsin.
Auburn pitchers Carson Skipper and Hayden Mullins, and infielders Blake Rambusch and Brody Moore, were all selected on Day Three of the 2022 MLB Draft, propelling the Tigers’ count of players drafted to eight and setting a program record. The quartet of Tigers joined Blake Burkhatler (No. 76 to...
Sixty years after Jim Dozier’s Auburn track career ended, he can still recall the nuances of the track on which he ran. Dozier remembers it specifically enough to recreate it in a drawing on a blank manila folder. He clicks a pen and sketches a rectangle in black ink, marking the outline of what would be the football field in Jordan-Hare — then known as Cliff Hare — Stadium, before putting an oval around it to mark the venue’s shape.
