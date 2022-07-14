ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cycling-Pogacar plots revenge after cracking in Alps to lose yellow jersey

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3B7c_0gfDS8vG00

July 14 (Reuters) - Tadej Pocagar has promised revenge after ceding the Tour de France yellow jersey to Jonas Vingegaard on Wednesday as the two-time defending champion endured a brutal day on the slopes of Col du Granon in the Alps on the 11th stage.

Slovenian Pogacar, whose UAE Emirates team has been weakened after two riders pulled out of the race with COVID-19, looked unbreakable in the first block of racing but cracked after being attacked relentlessly by the Jumbo-Visma team of 25-year-old Dane Vingegaard, last year's runner-up.

Vingegaard attacked 4.9km from the finish to drop Pogacar, who crossed the line two minutes and 51 seconds behind the new yellow jersey holder.

Pogacar dropped to third overall in the standings, six seconds behind second-placed Frenchman Romain Bardet of the DSM team, who trails Vingegaard by two minutes and 16 seconds.

"I want revenge, I want to race until the end," the 23-year-old Pogacar said. "I want to give it everything and to have no regrets.

"I was suffering until the end. They (Jumbo-Visma) played it really smart, for us it was really hard to control. Tactically, they did a good job.

"It was a bad day in the end but I will keep fighting. It's still not over, there are still a lot of stages to go ... I lost three minutes today, maybe tomorrow I (will) gain three minutes."

Next up for the peloton is another demanding ride, and a summit finish, on Thursday - France's national Bastille Day holiday - in the 165.1km trek from Briancon to the iconic Alpe d'Huez, the 12th of the race's 21 stages.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

European Heat Wave Kills Hundreds, Threatens Tourism Revival

Extreme temperatures and devastating droughts across Europe are quickly turning what was supposed to finally be a return to normalcy for the region’s tourist entities into an inferno. More than 360 people have died in Spain since July 10 in an historic heat wave that has seen temperatures hover...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romain Bardet
Reuters

Cycling-I was losing faith says Britain's resurgent Froome

CARCASSONNE, France, July 18 (Reuters) - It has been more than 1,500 days since Chris Froome last won a race but the four-time Tour de France champion has an unwavering certainty he can still improve, although there were moments he was losing faith after a career-threatening freak crash in 2019.
CYCLING
ESPN

'We did it': Fred Kerley leads first American sweep of 100 meters at world championships in 31 years

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sport's marquee event, the men's 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#The Alps#Alpe D Huez#Frenchman
Daily Mail

Warning for travellers heading overseas to soak up the sun after man pays $1,340 for an UBER from Paris to London to make it back for work - as flight crisis hits new low

A man paid more than $1,300 for an Uber from Paris to London to get home in time for his shift as the world's travel crisis hits a new low. Steven, a 32-year-old healthcare worker from the United Kingdom who lived in Australia for several years, was travelling through France during Europe's first interrupted summer in three years before the trip was brought to a screeching halt.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Reuters

498K+
Followers
343K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy