LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton homered in his Dodger Stadium homecoming, Byron Buxton followed with another drive and the American League won its ninth straight All-Star Game, beating the National League 3-2 on Tuesday night. Fans rooting for a tie score after nine innings so they could see a first-time home run derby decide it instead of extra innings didn't get their wish. Instead, the back-to-back homers in the fourth inning were the difference as the AL boosted its overall edge to 47-43-2. Nine-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw got the first start of his career for the NL in his...

MLB ・ 37 MINUTES AGO