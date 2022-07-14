Heat Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sherman Strong winds associated with decaying thunderstorms will impact portions of Sherman County through 645 PM MDT At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary near Kanorado, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph. SOURCE...An automated observation site in Burlington, Colorado measured a 53 mph wind gust at 543 PM MDT. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ruleton around 615 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Goodland. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 1 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

SHERMAN COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO