Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fairfield County in central Ohio North central Hocking County in central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hide-A-Way Hills, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hide-A-Way Hills and Rockbridge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO