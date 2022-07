OMAHA—It’s been sizzling outside, and that doesn’t look to change over the next few days. Because of that, the Salvation Army's Burrows Center near 61st Street and Northwest Radial Highway is giving away box fans. Communications director Todd Andrews said they have hundreds in stock. Anyone can pick one up, but he said they’re giving preference to those with disabilities and senior citizens.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO