Lawsuit Seeks To Block South Carolina's Fetal Heartbeat Law

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Columbia, SC) -- South Carolina abortion providers are suing to block the Fetal Heartbeat Law. The...

iheart.com

Are you worried about the latest spike in Coronavirus cases in Iowa?

Health Departments in Iowa are reporting a new spike in Coronavirus cases. In Polk County for example, they have seen more than 1,000 positive tests in the last seven days, and we all know that people are not reporting their results in the way we did at the start of the pandemic.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

AVL Murder Suspect at Large, Cawthorn Introduces Bill Aimed at Abortion

(Asheville, NC) -- A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a deadly Asheville shooting. A woman was killed and a man was injured when gunfire erupted at the Aston Park Towers on French Broad Street Friday night. Officers are now seeking 20-year-old Menelik Nesanet [[ MEN-uh-lick NESS-uh-net ]] for murder and other charges. He's wanted for nearly a dozen felony warrants in Virginia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Weird News: woman wakes up from 2 year coma with unbelievable news!

A West Virginia woman awoke from a two-year coma and said it was her brother who attacked her and left her unconscious. Shortly after, authorities arrested the man.Wanda Palmer was found unconscious back in June 2020 "with a serious head injury" at her Ravenswood, West Virginia home. Her injuries left law enforcement to believe she was attacked by someone with a hatchet or a machete, due to the massive head trauma she suffered. She spent two years in a nursing home while in a coma while investigators tried to figure out who attacked her. Finally, on June 27th, Palmer woke from her coma and started to speak. On July 12th, she was visited by authorities and told them that it was her brother, Daniel Palmer, who attacked her.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
iheart.com

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY!

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY! Over the past few years, a calming and informative voice on iHeartCommunities, Keith Grant of Hartford HealthCare, has shared scientific and clear advice and updates about some of the scary headlines we see and hear on a daily basis!. Enjoy our interview...
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Woman in coma awakens, ID's attacker

A West Virginia woman is awake after falling into a coma for the last two years. When she awoke, authorities say she remembered her brother was the person who assaulted her and left her in her coma. The woman -- Wanda Palmer form New Martinsville -- suffered brain damage from the assault but she remembered enough about her attack to accuse her brother. The brother is in custody and faces charges of attempted murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

RI Drivers Paying Higher Prices Than Rest Of Country

The cost of gas dips a bit in the Ocean State but the price at the pump is still higher than the national average. Triple-A says drivers in Rhode Island are paying four-dollars-and-63-cents for a gallon of regular today. That's eleven-cents lower than a week ago but 12-cents higher than...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
iheart.com

Dozens Of Wild Animals Searching For Water In Arizona Metro Areas

What would you do if you looked out your window and saw a bear or mountain lion drinking from your pool? Many people in Arizona have experienced this recently. KGUN 9 reported the Arizona Department of Game and Fish has recently gotten an influx of calls. This is happening as animals explore outside their natural habitats.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Big Money For Right Numbers In Upcoming Lottery Draws

There is a good deal of money out there ready to be won. All you have to do is come up with the right numbers. The Mega Millions drawing tonight is up to 530 million dollars. Rhode Island Lottery officials say that if you took the one time cash payout you would get, before taxes, just short of 305 million dollars.
LOTTERY
iheart.com

Pompey Man And His 18 Month Old Daughter Shot To Death In Montana

East Glacier, MT - A Central New York man and his 18-month-old daughter were killed Sunday in a shooting near Glacier National Park in Montana. 47 year old David Siau, of Pompey, along with his daughter, McKenzie was killed Sunday. His wife Christy is in critical condition. They had two...
MONTANA STATE
iheart.com

Scoops Of Booze: Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Hits Shelves In Greater Boston

CANTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — You can't have a cold one much colder than this, as alcohol-infused ice cream arrives to the frozen aisle of grocery stores across the Greater Boston Area. Nisreen Galloway started her ice cream business Crème de Liqueur with her friend from college Elizabeth Nash,...
CANTON, MA
iheart.com

Fatal Chili Crash Victim Identified

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Friday night in Chili. Forty-nine-year-old James Lee III, of Leicester, collided with a car at the intersection of Union Street and Morgan Road. The crash remains under investigation.
CHILI, NY
iheart.com

Mesmerizing Footage Shows Monsoon Moving Through Arizona

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages. Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. 12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Drive-by shooting near Kentwood leaves one injured

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Early Monday morning, a woman was injured when shots were fired into a home on Campus Park Drive in Gaines Township, in an apparent drive-by shooting. According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, at least three shots were fired into the home, one of which hit a 56-year-old woman.
KENTWOOD, MI
iheart.com

Doorbell Video Footage Shows Delivery Person Collapse In Extreme Heat

A Ring doorbell video captured in Arizona shows a UPS driver collapsing while making deliveries in extreme heat. Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez shared the surveillance footage with NBC affiliate KPNX in Mesa, which shows a delivery person walk up to his front door, bend down to place the package on the doorstep and fall over in a sitting position where he sits before lying down on the porch.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

WATCH: Massive Wave Crashes Into Wedding Celebration In Hawaii

Guests at a wedding in Hawaii were left soaking wet after a massive wave crashed into the ceremony. Dillon and Riley Murphy told KHON that they were concerned that their outdoor wedding on the Big Island would be rained out by Tropical Storm Darby. While the rain stayed away for...
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Arizona

From mesas and mountains to deserts and plateaus, Arizona has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations. Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Arizona:. Jerry Maguire. Though the whole movie wasn't filmed in Arizona, Jerry Maguire had many scenes shot at...
ARIZONA STATE

