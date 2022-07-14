Lawsuit Seeks To Block South Carolina's Fetal Heartbeat Law

A West Virginia woman awoke from a two-year coma and said it was her brother who attacked her and left her unconscious. Shortly after, authorities arrested the man.Wanda Palmer was found unconscious back in June 2020 "with a serious head injury" at her Ravenswood, West Virginia home. Her injuries left law enforcement to believe she was attacked by someone with a hatchet or a machete, due to the massive head trauma she suffered. She spent two years in a nursing home while in a coma while investigators tried to figure out who attacked her. Finally, on June 27th, Palmer woke from her coma and started to speak. On July 12th, she was visited by authorities and told them that it was her brother, Daniel Palmer, who attacked her.

