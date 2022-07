If you are looking to upgrade your workstation with a little more flair you may be interested in a new gaming desk design launched by Thermaltake this week which has been designed by Studio F. A. Porsche. The ARGENT P900 gaming desk features a number of ways to adjust its height either using the iTake Software, mobile app, or smart panel situated on the desk. The mobile app allows users to easily set the desk height from 70~100 cm (27.5″ ~ 39.37″) and quickly switch between 4 preset desk-height profiles (70 cm, 80 cm, 90 cm, 100 cm).

