NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Cazenovia Town Board will meet at the Town of Cazenovia Town Hall 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. to make a personnel appointment in the Zoning/Codes Enforcement Office. Notice is further given that the Town Board shall consider such other business that may be brought before it at said time and place.

CAZENOVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO