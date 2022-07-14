ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Strikes by bus workers suspended after new pay offer

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gmrve_0gfDLHSf00

Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers have been suspended while a ballot is held on a new pay offer.

Members of Unite employed at Stagecoach Merseyside were due to walk out on Friday and next Monday.

Following extensive talks, a new pay offer has been agreed between Stagecoach’s management and Unite, the union said.

Regional officer Dave Roberts said: “Following a significantly improved offer from Stagecoach, Unite has suspended the two forthcoming one-day strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer.”

If workers reject the deal, a planned all-out strike due to begin on July 20 will go ahead.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting on Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospital with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, assistant...
GREENWOOD, IN
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stagecoach Merseyside
newschain

Zelensky suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors”. In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said a “personnel audit” of the...
POLITICS
newschain

Felix Organ helps Hampshire build solid total against Gloucestershire

An unbeaten half-century from all-rounder Felix Organ helped Hampshire build a solid total against bottom club Gloucestershire on a shortened opening day of the 150th Cheltenham Festival. Because of the heatwave, play was restricted to 72 overs. Organ made 93 not out, while fellow opener Ian Holland reached 48 before...
SPORTS
newschain

London ‘will be hotter than Caribbean and Sahara’ amid emergency alert

London is predicted to be hotter than the Caribbean, the Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar. The Met Office has forecast the capital could see highs of 38C when the heatwave sweeps across England. The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
newschain

Police to receive 5% pay rise – Home Office

Police will be given an overall 5% pay rise, with officers of all ranks in England and Wales receiving an extra £1,900 from September. Many welcomed the news but others raised concerns that the “targeted” pay strategy negatively affected those in higher ranks. The Home Office said...
U.K.
newschain

At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave

At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Liz Truss receives backing from Ukrainian foreign minister in race for No 10

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has received backing from her Ukrainian counterpart as she deploys a military pitch to win over Tom Tugendhat’s supporters in the Tory leadership race. Dmytro Kuleba said the Cabinet minister’s “mettle, inner steel, and clarity of purpose have been indispensable in crafting crucial decisions” after...
POLITICS
newschain

What the papers say – July 19

The papers are again consumed by the heatwave which caused havoc across much of the UK yesterday as Met Offices warn of worse to come in the days ahead, as well as the Tory race for premiership after Tom Tugendhat’s exit. “Earth sends a warning,” the i says of...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

UK temperatures soar above 40C for first time with transport chaos and fires

Temperatures have topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever, as the sweltering heat fuelled hundreds of fires and widespread transport disruption. A temperature of 40.3C was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon, beating the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Public sector pay rises announced

More than one million NHS staff – including nurses, paramedics and midwives – will receive a pay rise of at least £1,400 with lowest earners to receive up to 9.3%, the Government has announced. Eligible dentists and doctors will receive a 4.5% pay rise, while other awards...
BUSINESS
newschain

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

France has scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in south-western France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

New weapons hub in Scotland to develop anti-drone lasers

An anti-drone hub is to be built in Scotland to help meet the growing demand for laser weapons which target small attack drones. The defence and intelligence technology firm Raytheon UK said the war in Ukraine has highlighted the threat posed by drones. The firm’s president of electronic warfare systems,...
WORLD
newschain

Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona move as club confirm £42.5m deal

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in a 50million euro (£42.5m) deal. Lewandowski, 33, had one year left on his contract with Bayern but had made clear his desire to join Barca, who put him at the top of their summer wish list.
SOCCER
newschain

Penny Mordaunt: Outside bet casting a spell on Tory MPs

A former magician’s assistant, Penny Mordaunt had appeared to be casting a spell over many Tory MPs, but a fresh focus on her political record has threatened to unsettle her bid to replace Boris Johnson. Long before the implosion of the Johnson premiership, 49-year-old Ms Mordaunt had been tipped...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy