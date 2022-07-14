ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Mordaunt under fire as Truss camp pushes for votes in race for No 10

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HHAN_0gfDKvMa00

Penny Mordaunt has come under fire from allies of Liz Truss as the Tory leadership contest became increasingly bitter.

The trade minister came second in the first round of voting, pushing Foreign Secretary Ms Truss into third place.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak claimed the top spot but the battle to reach the final stage of the contest – which will see the two candidates chosen by MPs face a vote of the membership – is far from over.

Ms Mordaunt’s strong performance saw her claim 67 votes, 17 more than Ms Truss, with Mr Sunak picking up the support of 88 MPs.

Strong opinion polling also buoyed Ms Mordaunt’s campaign, pushing her into the status of bookmakers’ favourite to become the next Tory leader and prime minister.

But supporters of Ms Truss seized on a scathing attack on Ms Mordaunt from former Brexit minister Lord Frost.

He told TalkTV: “I am quite surprised at where she is in this leadership race. She was my deputy – notionally, more than really – in the Brexit talks last year.

“I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations last year. She wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the European Union when that was necessary.

“She wasn’t fully accountable, she wasn’t always visible. Sometimes I didn’t even know where she was. This became such a problem that, after six months, I had to ask the Prime Minister to move her on and find somebody else to support me.”

The remarks were seized on by the Truss campaign, with Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke saying: “Lord Frost’s warning is a really serious one. Conservatives – and far more importantly our country – need a leader who is tested and ready.”

A second round of voting will take place on Thursday, which will see the lowest placed of the six remaining candidates eliminated from the race – although pressure is already growing from Ms Truss’s allies for Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch to abandon their bids and for their supporters on the right of the party to unite around the Foreign Secretary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbNvl_0gfDKvMa00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will officially launch her campaign on Thursday (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Braverman scraped into the second round with 32 votes – candidates with fewer than 30 were eliminated – while Ms Badenoch had 40.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, a key player in the Truss campaign, told Sky News: “The reason why I think that supporters of Suella and Kemi should come and join Liz is because a lot of their policies are in a very similar direction, about having a free economy, about making sure we stand up for the United Kingdom and be proud of our country.”

Ms Truss was expected to use a campaign launch speech on Thursday to attempt to portray herself as more competent on the economy than Ms Mordaunt.

Meanwhile Mr Sunak insisted his wealth and background in international finance does not bar him from understanding the plight of hard-pressed households.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t judge people by their bank accounts, I judge them by their character and I think people can judge me by my actions over the past couple of years.

“Whenever I have needed to step in to support people I have, and furlough is a fantastic example of that.

“But what I would say as a Conservative is I believe in hard work and aspiration and that’s my story, and if I’m prime minister then I’ll be making the case for that with vigour.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRS5E_0gfDKvMa00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

He defended his economic plan, which would not involve the immediate tax cuts promised by his rivals.

“I think our number one economic priority is to tackle inflation and not make it worse,” he told Today.

“I will get taxes down in this Parliament, but I’m going to do so responsibly.

“Because I don’t cut taxes to win elections, I win elections to cut taxes, and I’m convinced that I’m the best person to beat Keir Starmer and the Labour Party at the next election.”

Rival camps have accused Mr Sunak’s operation of “dirty tricks” and “shenanigans” during the parliamentary election process, with the finger of blame pointed at former chief whip Sir Gavin Williamson.

Asked what Sir Gavin’s role is, Mr Sunak said: “Like all the Members of Parliament who are on my team, they are talking to colleagues and making the case for my candidacy because they believe that I am the best person to beat Keir Starmer and the Labour Party and I’m really grateful for all their support.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpjpK_0gfDKvMa00
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, announces the results of the first ballot in the Conservative Party leadership contest in the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

In other developments:

– Ms Mordaunt used a piece in the Daily Mail to stress her credentials on defence, calling it the “first duty” of Government to honour the UK’s Nato commitment of spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030.

– Ms Badenoch used a Times interview to describe herself as an “instinctive” tax-cutter but warned against “reckless” measures, while also suggesting the Bank of England should have come under greater scrutiny for not raising interest rates sooner.

– Tom Tugendhat said he has been “untainted by the last two years” of Mr Johnson’s Government, having not held ministerial office, and is “still in this fight”.

Under the Tory leadership rules, any candidate who does not get 30 votes or who finishes last in a round of voting is eliminated from the contest.

Tory MPs will continue to vote in subsequent rounds until two candidates are left, who will then battle it out over the summer to win the support of Conservative members, with their choice of the next prime minister being unveiled on September 5.

Mr Johnson will formally tender his resignation to the Queen to make way for his successor the following day, his official spokesman confirmed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Penny Mordaunt: Outside bet casting a spell on Tory MPs

A former magician’s assistant, Penny Mordaunt had appeared to be casting a spell over many Tory MPs, but a fresh focus on her political record has threatened to unsettle her bid to replace Boris Johnson. Long before the implosion of the Johnson premiership, 49-year-old Ms Mordaunt had been tipped...
POLITICS
newschain

Liz Truss receives backing from Ukrainian foreign minister in race for No 10

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has received backing from her Ukrainian counterpart as she deploys a military pitch to win over Tom Tugendhat’s supporters in the Tory leadership race. Dmytro Kuleba said the Cabinet minister’s “mettle, inner steel, and clarity of purpose have been indispensable in crafting crucial decisions” after...
POLITICS
newschain

Tory MPs to choose final two candidates as Liz Truss sees surge in support

A final vote of Tory MPs on Wednesday will select the two candidates to be put to the party’s membership in the race for No 10. Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt are battling to win over Kemi Badenoch’s supporters after she was knocked out of the contest, and face frontrunner Rishi Sunak in the run-off.
ELECTIONS
newschain

‘Some Scots love me’, Liz Truss says in hustings on eve of final MPs’ ballot

Liz Truss said that “some Scots love” her as she said she would strengthen the case for the Union by making “people’s lives better” across the UK during a hustings. The Foreign Secretary ruled out holding a second referendum on Scottish independence, while rivals Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak said the issue was not their priority when asked about it in a Spectator podcast.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Suella Braverman
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Uk#Tory#The European Union
newschain

Boris Johnson removes whip – and leadership vote – from Penny Mordaunt backer

Boris Johnson has stripped the Tory party whip, and the right to vote in the leadership election, from Penny Mordaunt-backing MP Tobias Ellwood after he failed to support the Government in the confidence vote. Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary and arch ally of the Prime Minister, angrily denied suggestions Mr...
newschain

Zelensky suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors”. In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said a “personnel audit” of the...
POLITICS
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
newschain

Two groups within Labour used antisemitism as ‘factional weapon’, report finds

A long-awaited report into a leaked antisemitism dossier has found that two groups within the Labour Party treated the issue as a “factional weapon”. Labour said on Tuesday that its general secretary had received the report and was due to take the document to a meeting of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC). It has since been published online.
SOCIETY
newschain

Tom Tugendhat quiet on preferred candidate after exiting Tory leadership race

Tom Tugendhat, who was on eliminated from the race to replace Boris Johnson on Monday, has not yet said which candidate he will now back. Pitching himself as the candidate to offer a clean start for the Conservative Party, the backbench MP was widely seen to have performed strongly in the campaign and TV debates before being knocked out of the contest in the third ballot of Tory MPs.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Northern Ireland Protocol Bill expected to clear the Commons on Wednesday

Boris Johnson’s plans to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol are expected to clear the Commons on Wednesday following a last-ditch timetable switch. Deputy Commons leader Peter Bone announced the time available to consider the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will be extended by an hour to enable it to complete the remaining stages.
POLITICS
newschain

Who is still in the race to be the UK’s next prime minister?

The race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK’s next prime minister is hotting up. Here are the candidates left in the Tory leadership contest following the penultimate ballot. – Rishi Sunak. Age: 42. Bio: Born in Southampton in 1980, his father was a GP and his mother ran...
POLITICS
newschain

Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting on Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospital with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, assistant...
GREENWOOD, IN
newschain

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”. The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy