Pedestrian struck, killed in Rt. 229 crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that shut down Route 229 in Bristol on Thursday morning.

Bristol police responded to a serious car crash involving a pedestrian just after 1 a.m. on Middle Street near the Southington border. Once there, officers said they found the pedestrian laying on the road with serious injuries.

Lifesaving actions were taken to try and save the 36-year-old man who had been struck in the collision, police said. He was transported to an area hospital, where sadly he was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation into this incident showed that a 23-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the car that struck the victim. Officers said she was traveling north on Middle Street when she struck the man as he was in the roadway.

Middle Street on Route 229 was shut down for several hours as a result of this incident.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the driver or the victim, pending notification to the families.

If anyone witnessed this crash, they are asked by police to contact Bristol Police Officer Kosiba at 860 584-3035 with any information.

