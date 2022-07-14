Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

Record & Landmark, July 18-24, 1997. Homecoming: “Oren Glenn Hefner will be celebrating his 88th birthday. Hefner now lives in Temple Hills, Md. His family ran Hefner’s Café for some 52 years. It was started by his brother, Ira Hefner, who ran it for 25 years.” (7/18)
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating the robbery of an arcade that happened on Saturday. According to the report, a man walked into the Lucky Duck Arcade at 1012 Mooresville Road and handed the cashier a note demanding the money. The cashier put the money, about $20,000, into a bag. The man then left.
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Norris Adam Dearmon knows more about Kannapolis, North Carolina, than just about anyone. In fact, they call him "Mr. History" because of his extensive knowledge of the town. And maybe he should know more than anyone else. After all, at 99 years old, he's spent most...
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Sliver Alert has been canceled for a man who was reported missing out of Huntersville. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 87-year-old William Charles McPike was reported missing from the area of Hamptons Park Drive right off Statesville Road on Monday night.
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville estate carrying a price tag of nearly $16 million tops the charts in the Charlotte region as the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale — and it isn’t found on Lake Norman. That rural property — an equestrian estate spanning more than 140 acres — is between Mooresville and China Grove in Rowan County.
Frances Landaas turned 100 years old Thursday in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her friends in Hickory. Landaas was born in LaFollette, Tennessee, on July 14, 1922. Her mother was Stella Wolfe and her father was the Rev. T.R. Wolfe. She had two sisters, Jane and Mary Ann.
For the last few months, Matt Saunders has been working to set up one of the biggest events of the year for motocross bike manufacturers and dealers, bringing hundreds of people from all over North America to Statesville. The hardest part? Not being able to tell anyone. Over the last...
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died after a head-on crash on N.C. 109 sent three people to the hospital on Monday afternoon in Davidson County, according to NC Highway Patrol. At 3:23 p.m., Abel Abarca Solis, 47, of Charlotte, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet passenger vehicle south on N.C. 109 while Shanda […]
July 19. By Dave Vieser. A $150 million hospital is coming to Cornelius in 2024. When completed, the first phase of the new Atrium hospital will contain 38 beds. Officials from the The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority outlined their proposal for Atrium’s hospital in Cornelius at the Town Board’s July 18 meeting.
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Carolinas hosted its 18th annual Big Day at the Lake Saturday afternoon. The organization said nearly 100 littles, ages 6 to 18, signed up to go boating on Lake Norman and cook out with their bigs. “It’s almost a lifetime...
CATAWABA COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened Sunday night in Catawba County. Troopers said at around 6:30 p.m., the driver of a pickup truck traveling on Bethel Church Road allegedly crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle head-on. The...
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter was hurt responding to a condominium complex fire in south Charlotte Sunday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. CFD later said the fire was caused accidentally. The flames forced families out of their homes and kept fire crews on scene for hours. It...
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Yadkin County deputies on Tuesday identified a body found last month and began a homicide investigation, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 29, a body was found in Yadkin County. The body was sent to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and […]
MOORESVILLE – In terms of school travel planning – and in the Mooresville Graded School District, the first class day of the 2022-23 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 3 – consider this the first warning bell. Kemp Sigmon Construction has initiated work on a town-funded project where...
HARRISBURG, N.C. — It's been nearly 30 years since Richard Petty competed in NASCAR's premier series but his legendary presence continues to leave fans in awe. On Monday, people who went to get food at the Hardee's location in Harrisburg were greeted by Petty, draped in his signature cowboy hat and a Hardee's apron.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months in prison, followed by a 3-year term of supervised release for the offense of felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Gerrell Laquan McRae, 39, pled guilty on April 7, 2022, to one...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after midnight Saturday in northeast Charlotte. Country music fans descend on Uptown for Garth Brooks stadium concert. Updated: 23 hours ago. Thousands of country music fans flooded uptown Charlotte Friday night for the first of two Garth...
Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Fairfield Co. Coroner’s Office says a man was killed over the weekend after the ATV he was driving flipped over and landed on him. Investigators say on Saturday Jorge Bienavides,35, of Charlotte, NC died following the accident at Carolina Adventure World in Winnsboro.
