Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

statesville.com

Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Record & Landmark, July 18-24, 1997. Homecoming: “Oren Glenn Hefner will be celebrating his 88th birthday. Hefner now lives in Temple Hills, Md. His family ran Hefner’s Café for some 52 years. It was started by his brother, Ira Hefner, who ran it for 25 years.” (7/18)
WBTV

$20,000 taken in robbery at Salisbury arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating the robbery of an arcade that happened on Saturday. According to the report, a man walked into the Lucky Duck Arcade at 1012 Mooresville Road and handed the cashier a note demanding the money. The cashier put the money, about $20,000, into a bag. The man then left.
WBTV

Silver Alert canceled for Huntersville man

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Sliver Alert has been canceled for a man who was reported missing out of Huntersville. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 87-year-old William Charles McPike was reported missing from the area of Hamptons Park Drive right off Statesville Road on Monday night.
Obituaries
WSOC Charlotte

PHOTOS: Mooresville equestrian estate hits market at nearly $16M

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville estate carrying a price tag of nearly $16 million tops the charts in the Charlotte region as the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale — and it isn’t found on Lake Norman. That rural property — an equestrian estate spanning more than 140 acres — is between Mooresville and China Grove in Rowan County.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hickory resident celebrates her 100th birthday; she served Catawba County Schools, worked as a chemist and remains an active community member

Frances Landaas turned 100 years old Thursday in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her friends in Hickory. Landaas was born in LaFollette, Tennessee, on July 14, 1922. Her mother was Stella Wolfe and her father was the Rev. T.R. Wolfe. She had two sisters, Jane and Mary Ann.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville's Moto40 hosts major motocross bike dealer summit

For the last few months, Matt Saunders has been working to set up one of the biggest events of the year for motocross bike manufacturers and dealers, bringing hundreds of people from all over North America to Statesville. The hardest part? Not being able to tell anyone. Over the last...
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
corneliustoday.com

New hospital coming in 2024 will operate on former farm

July 19. By Dave Vieser. A $150 million hospital is coming to Cornelius in 2024. When completed, the first phase of the new Atrium hospital will contain 38 beds. Officials from the The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority outlined their proposal for Atrium’s hospital in Cornelius at the Town Board’s July 18 meeting.
NewsBreak
Obituaries
lakenormanpublications.com

Link to Coddle Creek Road closed for a month

MOORESVILLE – In terms of school travel planning – and in the Mooresville Graded School District, the first class day of the 2022-23 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 3 – consider this the first warning bell. Kemp Sigmon Construction has initiated work on a town-funded project where...
WCNC

Richard Petty gives 'The Bird' to Hardee's customers in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. — It's been nearly 30 years since Richard Petty competed in NASCAR's premier series but his legendary presence continues to leave fans in awe. On Monday, people who went to get food at the Hardee's location in Harrisburg were greeted by Petty, draped in his signature cowboy hat and a Hardee's apron.
WBTV

North Carolina Blackberry Festival returns to downtown Lenoir

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after midnight Saturday in northeast Charlotte. Country music fans descend on Uptown for Garth Brooks stadium concert. Updated: 23 hours ago. Thousands of country music fans flooded uptown Charlotte Friday night for the first of two Garth...
abccolumbia.com

Man dies in ATV accident at Midlands adventure park

Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Fairfield Co. Coroner’s Office says a man was killed over the weekend after the ATV he was driving flipped over and landed on him. Investigators say on Saturday Jorge Bienavides,35, of Charlotte, NC died following the accident at Carolina Adventure World in Winnsboro.
