Otay Mesa, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry intercepted over 100 pounds of fentanyl concealed in food products. On July 3, at about 10:50 p.m., two men, 43 and 50 years old, in a 2005 GMC Yukon applied for entry into the United States by showing a passport and a California identification card. During a cursory inspection of the vehicle, the officers discovered packages wrapped in plastic concealed inside food products. Both occupants were removed from the vehicle and escorted to the inspection area.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO