ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Online Safety Bill delay sparks row over child safety and free speech

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEJxg_0gfDK46g00

A row has broken out over plans to put the Government’s landmark internet safety laws on hold until a new prime minister is in place.

The Online Safety Bill had been making its way through Parliament but is now understood to have been delayed until the autumn.

The Bill had been regarded as a major landmark in the regulation of the tech sector, with social media and other platforms set to be held accountable for finding and removing harmful content from their sites, with a particular focus on protecting children.

Any delay will mean families continue to pay the price for the failure and inaction of tech firms, who have allowed harm to fester rather than get their house in order

The delay could be detrimental in the fight to keep children safe online, some campaigners warned, though others welcomed it as a chance to rethink the legislation.

Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC, said: “The Online Safety Bill is a crucial piece of legislation that is fundamentally about protecting children from harm and abuse that is taking place on an industrial scale on social media.

“Any delay will mean families continue to pay the price for the failure and inaction of tech firms, who have allowed harm to fester rather than get their house in order.

“Online regulation is therefore vital to force their hand, and delivering this legislation should be a cornerstone of any Government’s duty to keep the most vulnerable in our society safe.”

Free speech campaigners said the Bill is too far-reaching and could lead to censorship when it asks platforms to take down content designated “legal but harmful”.

It was absolutely wrong to try and push through a Bill that takes away the British public’s free speech rights while Parliament was distracted

Former MP Ruth Smeeth, now chief executive of the free speech campaign group Index On Censorship, said the delay is “great news” and claimed the Bill is “fundamentally broken”.

“It was absolutely wrong to try and push through a Bill that takes away the British public’s free speech rights while Parliament was distracted,” she said.

“This is a fundamentally broken Bill. The next prime minister needs a total rethink.

“It would be catastrophic for ordinary people’s free speech, it would give tech execs like Nick Clegg and Mark Zuckerberg massive amounts of control over what we all can say online, it would make the UK the first democracy in the world to break encrypted messaging apps, and it would make people, like myself, who have experienced abuse online, less safe by forcing platforms to delete vital evidence.”

The row has also reached the Conservative leadership contest, with candidate Kemi Badenoch saying the Online Safety Bill in its current form should not become law and calling the delay the “right move”, adding that if she is elected as leader of the Tories she will “ensure the Bill doesn’t overreach”.

Tell me where in this Bill there is any provision that requires the removal of legal speech. Instead, for the first time, we can set safety standards online based on our laws. Why would you want to stop that?

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who is spearheading the Bill and backing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to be the next leader of the Tories, replied: “Which part of the Bill legislates for hurt feelings, Kemi?”

Tech minister Damian Collins – who is backing Penny Mordaunt as the next Tory leader – said Ms Badenoch is “completely wrong” on the issue.

“Tell me where in this Bill there is any provision that requires the removal of legal speech. Instead, for the first time, we can set safety standards online based on our laws. Why would you want to stop that?” he asked.

The legislation was provisionally due to go before Parliament next week but the PA news agency understands it has been delayed to allow for a confidence vote in the Government and the next stage of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill to take place ahead of recess.

However, sources said the Bill is expected to be tabled in the autumn, once the new prime minister has taken office.

Labour MP and shadow culture secretary, Alex Davies-Jones, said the decision is a “devastating blow” and accused the Tories of “prioritising their own ideals over people’s safety online”.

Ofcom is set to take on the regulator’s role.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Supreme Court rejects UK Government’s calls to throw out indyref2 case

The Supreme Court is to hear arguments on whether a second independence referendum could be held without Westminster’s backing. Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, the Scottish Government’s most senior legal adviser, referred the matter to the court earlier this month in order to determine if the vote, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon intends to hold on October 19 2023, would be in Holyrood’s legislative competence.
POLITICS
newschain

Zelensky suspends 28 more security officials amid concerns of collaboration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured “collaborators and traitors”. In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said a “personnel audit” of the...
POLITICS
newschain

Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting on Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospital with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, assistant...
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Andy Burrows
Person
Ruth Smeeth
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Damian Collins
Person
Nick Clegg
Person
Nadine Dorries
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Speech#Online Safety#Child Safety#Uk#Parliament#Nspcc
newschain

Felix Organ helps Hampshire build solid total against Gloucestershire

An unbeaten half-century from all-rounder Felix Organ helped Hampshire build a solid total against bottom club Gloucestershire on a shortened opening day of the 150th Cheltenham Festival. Because of the heatwave, play was restricted to 72 overs. Organ made 93 not out, while fellow opener Ian Holland reached 48 before...
SPORTS
newschain

Police to receive 5% pay rise – Home Office

Police will be given an overall 5% pay rise, with officers of all ranks in England and Wales receiving an extra £1,900 from September. Many welcomed the news but others raised concerns that the “targeted” pay strategy negatively affected those in higher ranks. The Home Office said...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
newschain

London ‘will be hotter than Caribbean and Sahara’ amid emergency alert

London is predicted to be hotter than the Caribbean, the Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar. The Met Office has forecast the capital could see highs of 38C when the heatwave sweeps across England. The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

France has scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in south-western France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

‘Some Scots love me’, Liz Truss says in hustings on eve of final MPs’ ballot

Liz Truss said that “some Scots love” her as she said she would strengthen the case for the Union by making “people’s lives better” across the UK during a hustings. The Foreign Secretary ruled out holding a second referendum on Scottish independence, while rivals Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak said the issue was not their priority when asked about it in a Spectator podcast.
POLITICS
newschain

At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave

At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Liz Truss receives backing from Ukrainian foreign minister in race for No 10

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has received backing from her Ukrainian counterpart as she deploys a military pitch to win over Tom Tugendhat’s supporters in the Tory leadership race. Dmytro Kuleba said the Cabinet minister’s “mettle, inner steel, and clarity of purpose have been indispensable in crafting crucial decisions” after...
POLITICS
newschain

Penny Mordaunt: Outside bet casting a spell on Tory MPs

A former magician’s assistant, Penny Mordaunt had appeared to be casting a spell over many Tory MPs, but a fresh focus on her political record has threatened to unsettle her bid to replace Boris Johnson. Long before the implosion of the Johnson premiership, 49-year-old Ms Mordaunt had been tipped...
POLITICS
newschain

Watchdog frustrated with Home Office as Channel crossings exceed 15,000 for year

The Home Office has come under fire over delays in publishing a watchdog’s report into migrant crossings as the number to reach the UK so far this year hit 15,000. The Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal said he was “increasingly frustrated” that the department had been sitting on his findings for months as he suggested concerns from officials about the “tone” of some of his remarks could be partly behind this.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy