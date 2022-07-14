UGA Alumni Association names latest 40 Under 40

uga arch Campus scene of the Arch with warm sunlight in the background. (Andrew Davis Tucker)

Business owners in Athens are among those honored in this year’s list of 40 under 40, the annual recognition of University of Georgia alumni who have enjoyed success before the age of 40. Pharmacist Kevin Florence owns ADD Drug Store in Athens. Andrew Rasmussen heads Rasmussen Wealth Management. They and the other honorees will be recognized during the 12th annual 40 Under 40 Awards set for September at UGA.

The University of Georgia Alumni Association has unveiled the 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. This year’s outstanding group includes three Emmy winners, a NASA discipline expert, an iHeartRadio host, Twitter’s head of U.S. policy, an NBC Today Show producer and a Marvel Studios screenwriter.

40 Under 40 celebrates the personal, professional and philanthropic achievements of successful UGA graduates under the age of 40. The honorees will be recognized during the 12th annual 40 Under 40 Awards Luncheon Sept. 9 in the Tate Student Center on campus.

“We are excited to unveil this year’s class of 40 Under 40 and celebrate their many accomplishments in Athens this September,” said Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of alumni relations. “These young alumni exemplify leadership in their communities and industries across the country. I continue to be amazed by their accomplishments.”

Nominations for 40 Under 40 were open from February to April, and more than 600 nominations were received. Honorees must have attended UGA and uphold the Pillars of the Arch, which are wisdom, justice and moderation. Additional criteria are available on the UGA Alumni website.

“From movie sets to medical facilities, this year’s class of alumni uphold the Pillars of the Arch and the spirit of UGA across all sectors,” said Johnson. “Early in their careers, these graduates are leaders in solving some of the greatest challenge we face. We are exceptionally proud and cannot wait to welcome them back home to Athens.”

The 2022 Class of 40 Under 40, including their graduation year(s) from UGA, city, title and employer, are:

AdeSubomi O. Adeyemo (BS ‘11, PharmD ‘15, MPH ‘16) Stone Mountain, Georgia; epidemic intelligence service officer, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Maria Augutis (BS ‘14, MA ‘15) Stockholm, Sweden; meteorologist, Swedish Television & StormGeo

Latasha V. Barnes (AB ‘05, AB ‘05) Atlanta; owner and managing attorney; The Barnes Law Office, LLC

Maranie Brown (BSFCS ‘12) Smyrna, Georgia; vice president, BlackRock

Nathan Bruno (BBA ‘09) Spring, Texas; executive vice president of sales and commercial excellence, Mattress Firm

Lael Chappell (BBA ‘06) New York, New York; director of insurance distribution, Coalition

Kayla E. Cooper (AB ‘05, JD ‘08) Augusta, Georgia; senior staff attorney, City of Augusta

Emily Curl (ABJ ‘14) New York, New York; digital and social host, iHeartRadio

Candace Alynn Hill Duvernay (AB ‘06, JD ‘09) Jonesboro, Georgia; managing partner, Hill Duvernay and Associates, LLC

Dustin Dyer (BSAE ‘06) Merritt Island, Florida; GN&C discipline expert, NASA

Christina L. Faust (BS ‘09, MS ‘09) Glasgow, Scotland; research fellow, University of Glasgow

Kevin Florence (PHARMD ‘09) Athens, Georgia; pharmacist and owner, ADD Drug Store

Matthew Scott Fowler (AB ‘14) Woodstock, Georgia; relationship management executive, REPAY - Realtime Electronic Payments

Jake Goodman (BSA ‘15, MBA ‘20) Miami, Florida; psychiatry resident doctor, Jake Goodman MD

Lauren Culbertson Grieco (ABJ ‘09) Washington, D.C.; head of U.S. public policy, Twitter

Kristen Henderson (BBA ‘11) Atlanta; vice president, Goldman Sachs

Shayla Hill (BBA ‘08) Tucker, Georgia; senior design program manager, MongoDB

Christie Johnson (ABJ ‘07) Chapin, South Carolina; director of White House bookings, CNN

Kenneth L. Johnson, Jr. (BSED ‘05) Atlanta; co-director of the Governor’s School Leadership Academy, Governor’s Office of Student Achievement

Leo Chris Kasuya (BBA ‘14) Marina Del Rey, California; director, strategy and new ventures, office of CEO, Irresistible Foods Group

Samaad Wes Keys (PHD ‘14) Decatur, Georgia; program officer, postsecondary success Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Min Y. Lee (BBA ‘06) Charlottesville, Virginia; chief operating officer, University of Virginia Medical Center

Charlotte Lucas (BSFCS ‘05) Charlotte, North Carolina; owner and principal designer, Charlotte Lucas Design

Brandon Martin (BBA ‘14) Atlanta; founder and CEO, Close Ties Leadership Program

Mia Catharine Mattioli (BSBE ‘08) Atlanta; environmental engineer, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Joel L. McKie (BSA ‘05, JD ‘08) Atlanta; partner, Hall Booth Smith., P.C.

Drew McKown (BS ‘07) Athens, Georgia; physician, Athens Pulmonary

Juan J. Mencias (BBA ‘15) Atlanta; chief financial officer, Georgia Diamond Corporation, Ascot Diamonds

Chad Mumm (ABJ ‘08) Studio City, California; chief creative officer, Vox Media Studios, Vox Media Inc.

Brendan F. Murphy (AB ‘05, AB ‘05, JD ‘08) Marietta, Georgia; chief magistrate judge, Magistrate Court of Cobb County

ValaRae Partee (BSENVE ‘14) Atlanta; associate environmental engineer, Brown and Caldwell

Andrew Rasmussen (BBA ‘05, MED ‘09) Athens, Georgia; owner and advisor, Rasmussen Wealth Management

Anna Daniel Reddish (BSA ‘08, MADS ‘09) Atlanta; university relations liaison, IDEXX

John Rossow (BSFR ‘12, MPH ‘17, DVM ‘18) Atlanta; public health veterinarian, U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

Rachel Santos (BSA ‘10) Bishop, Georgia; director of sales and industry relations, Premium Peanut

Kevin Schatell (ABJ ‘16) New York, New York; producer, NBC’s TODAY Show

Johnelle Simpson II (AB ‘16, BBA ‘16) Athens, Georgia; attorney, Fortson, Bentley, and Griffin, P.A.

Alton M. Standifer (PHD ‘21) Athens, Georgia; deputy chief of staff, University of Georgia

Grant Thomas (AB ‘15, MBA ‘20) Sandy Springs, Georgia; director, Governor’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination

Michael Waldron (ABJ ‘10) Atlanta; screenwriter, Disney, Marvel Studios and STARZ

