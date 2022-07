Starting Monday, law enforcement agencies are teaming up to target speeding drivers in Southwest Florida with Operation Southern Slow Down. Operation Southern Slow Down is a multi-state weeklong campaign, ending Saturday, to educate drivers on speeding dangers and to increase the enforcement of traffic laws. For drivers, it’s a reminder that speed kills. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WINK News it’s all about making sure people know how to be safer on the road.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO