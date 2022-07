On June 27, Mayor Christy Terry honored several members of the community for their commitment to the city’s historic preservation. First honored was Seward Journal contributor and local historian Doug Capra. Capra’s weekly column detailing episodes from Seward’s history went into hiatus earlier this year, but the collected stories will see soon publication in the form of a new book, expected within the coming year.

