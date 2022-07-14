2022 British Open live updates: Tiger Woods misses cut, leaderboard for round 2 at St. Andrews

The Open Championship Preview Soccer Football - The Open Championship Preview - St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - April 26, 2022 The Claret Jug is pictured ahead of The Open Championship Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs - UP1EI4Q0RRDCU

The second round of the 2022 Open Championship — or British Open, as the Americans call it — is underway at St. Andrews, the home of golf. The final men's major of the year, this year's Open promises to be a fast-moving, wide-open affair. There's one favorite (Rory McIlroy) and a host of challengers (Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more) but no consensus runaway pick.

The 150th Open Championship is a cause for celebration, and the return to St. Andrews for the first time in seven years marks a significant chapter in golf's history. This may be the final time Tiger Woods plays at St. Andrews, and this may be McIlroy's best opportunity to win at the home of golf. Perhaps one of golf's young stars will join the ranks of the game's immortals, and perhaps someone new and unexpected will rise to the challenge and bring home the Claret Jug.

During the first round, Cameron Young streaked out to a two-stroke lead, posting an eight-under score in the benign early-morning conditions. McIlroy followed, once again carding a strong opening day at a major. The conventional wisdom at St. Andrews holds that the eventual winner is within three strokes of the lead on Thursday ... but with only three men at that point — McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Robert Dinwiddie — is the Open already over? Let's hope not. We have a long way to go.

