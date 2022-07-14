ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jailed tennis star Boris Becker works as a 'sport science teacher' in prison

Jailed tennis star Boris Becker has been given a job in prison teaching fellow inmates sports science. He was made a classroom assistant, teaching PE theory and the benefits of exercise and diet to fellow prisoners.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was in April sentenced to two years and six months in prison for breaking the terms of his bankruptcy by hiding assets.

He has since been serving his sentence at HMP Huntercombe, a category C prison near Henley-on-Thames, in Oxfordshire.

