Suspect arrested in case of multiple stabbings of homeless people in New York

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a stabbing spree in New York last week that left one homeless man dead and two others injured.

Trevon Murphy, a homeless man himself with a history of arrest and problems pertaining to mental illness, was taken into custody by police on Wednesday morning after a bystander recognised him and alerted the authorities.

Three rough sleepers were stabbed in Manhattan between 5 and 11 July. The first of the victims, a 34-year man, was stabbed to death in his sleep in the West Village.

The second stabbing took place on 8 July, when a 59-year-old homeless man was asleep in Midtown. He survived the attack. The third victim survived being stabbed as well, on the Upper East Side on 11 July.

Ruben Arias, a retired corrections officer, said he was riding a bus when he saw a man sitting on the bus stop bench wearing a black hoodie and sneakers and recognised the man after seeing a photo that was earlier circulated by police.

Mr Arias got down from the bus and approached two police officers, saying: “Listen, I just spotted the man that is going around stabbing people.”

The officers reportedly did not believe him so he dialled 911 to pass on the information.

Mr Murphy was soon arrested and a knife was found in his trouser pocket. He “made statements to investigators identifying himself in still images related to the attacks”, assistant chief Joseph Kenny said on Wednesday.

“This man was preying on the vulnerable and we are thankful for the combined effort to apprehend this subject quickly and safely,” NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Mr Murphy has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

Mayor Eric Adams tried to reassure citizens, saying: "I don't think this dangerous person is a reflection of New York.

“The average New Yorker gives the homeless a helping hand. They do not use their hands to assault them.

"It really highlights how imperative it is to move people into safe spaces, into shelters, and eventually into permanent housing," Mr Adams added.