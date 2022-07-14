ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘So wild’: Choir director details email she received from Kate Bush after ‘Running Up That Hill’ cover

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGH2R_0gfDI0eC00

Kate Bush was so thrilled with a cover of her song “Running Up That Hill” by an Australian choir that she sent them a personal thank you.

Astrid Jorgensen, the founder and director of Brisbane ’s Pub Choir, has reflected on receiving an email direct from the famously elusive Kate Bush after the group covered her hit 1985 song.

Jorgensen was out on a run at the time, and she dashed home as soon as she heard the news.

“My manager called me and said, you’ve got to get home, Kate Bush has emailed,” she told The Guardian . “I ran straight back – I was literally running up that hill.”

The message read: “Dear Brisbane Pub Choir. I’ve been so busy that I’ve only just had the chance to watch you all singing ‘RUTH’. It’s utterly, utterly wonderful! I love it so much! Thank you everyone. You sing it really beautifully. I’m incredibly touched by your warmth and all your smiling faces. Thank you!”

It was signed: “With lots of love, Kate.”

Jorgensen described the situation as “so wild”, adding: “She is the biggest artist in the world right now, so to have her say she was moved by our performance, yeah, that is a peak.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407EFH_0gfDI0eC00

The Pub Choir’s rendition saw 1,600 people gather to sing the song, which has enjoyed a recent resurgence after featuring in the latest season of Stranger Things .

After the show’s release on Netflix, “Running Up That Hill” broke numerous records by reaching the top of the UK charts almost 37 years after its release.

In a post titled “Still up on that Hill” , which was shared on her website on 3 July, Bush celebrated her song being at No 1 for a “surreal” third consecutive week.

“I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use ‘RUTH’ for Max’s totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey,” she said.

You can read The Independent ’s spoiler-free review of Stranger Things season four volume two here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bush
The Independent

Fans react as Jennifer Lopez changes her name to Jennifer Affleck: ‘Why aren’t we calling her J LoAf’

Jennifer Lopez is no more, after the singer legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. The singer-actor married Ben Affleck on Sunday (17 July), in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.Lopez wore two white gowns for the occasion. Meanwhile, Affleck changed into a white tuxedo jacket (that he already had in his closet) in the men’s bathrooms before the ceremony. A legal document, obtained and shared by Buzzfeed reporter David Mack, shows that Lopez has legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck.This was confirmed in Lopez’s “On the JLo” newsletter that was sent out on Sunday (17 July), in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choir#Australian
The Independent

Love Island viewers think producers asked Dami and Luca to apologise to Tasha after ‘brutal’ challenge

Love Island viewers have sympathised with Tasha after a “brutal” round of Snog, Marry, Pie.Tuesday’s episode (19 July) of the ITV hit show began with the boys having their chance to play Snog, Marry, Pie.The challenge involves the islanders choosing which girl they want to kiss, to marry, or to chuck a pie in their face.It was a harsh round for Tasha, who ended up being the girl who was pied the most by her fellow islanders, including Dami and Luca who had harsh words to say after doing so.Viewers at home, however, were quick to condemn the boys for...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Couple recalls ‘amazing’ moment they waited for marriage licence alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A couple who found themselves waiting in line for a marriage licence next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have opened up about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.Airika and Demetrius Visaya, from California, told KABC-TV that they began their Saturday celebrating their two-year-old son’s birthday with a Batman-themed party attended by 20 or 30 family members. However, during the celebration, the couple decided to get married, so they set out on a three-hour trip from Victorville to Las Vegas, Nevada.Once the couple and their family members arrived, Airika and Demetrius went to the licensing bureau to obtain a marriage licence, where...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy